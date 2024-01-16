DIRECT. At a press conference, Macron accuses the RN of being the “party of lies”

#DIRECT #press #conference #Macron #accuses #party #lies

21:54

Macron promises to fight “until the last quarter of an hour” against the RN “by looking at the country as it is”

“I will fight until the last quarter of an hour”, against the arrival of Marine Le Pen in power, launched Emmanuel Macron.

“I don’t give moral lessons but I look at the country as it is. That’s the best way” to fight against the National Rally, the president defended again.

21:51

Emmanuel Macron fears that the French will say that the RN “seems nice” and call for “fighting”

Emmanuel Macron analyzes the rise of the RN

“We don’t really know what they’re saying anymore, but it seems nice, that’s what the French can say to themselves,” explained the president.

“We are entering a danger zone because we are no longer fighting head to head. We must preside over reality with a certain sense of the ideal,” said the head of state.

21:49

Emmanuel Macron accuses the RN of being “the party of lies” and “collective impoverishment”

Emmanuel Macron regrets that “no one says anymore” that the National Rally “is the party of collective impoverishment”.

“It’s the party of lies,” said the president, who accuses Marine Le Pen of having “stealed her entire program from the far left” on pensions and the minimum wage.

21:47

Emmanuel Macron “will do everything” to prevent Marine Le Pen from coming to power

Asked about the polls which place the National Rally in the lead in the European elections, Emmanuel Macron “will do everything” to prevent Marine Le Pen from coming to power.

21:44

Emmanuel Macron recognizes that “we will have to experience the consequences of global warming”

“We will have to live with the consequences of global warming which is already here,” admitted Emmanuel Macron.

“We will have to adapt,” explained the president who nevertheless assured that we “will continue to live in Dunkirk, in Montreuillois”, hard hit by the floods in Pas-de-Calais.

21:42

Emmanuel Macron reiterates “his complete and complete support” to the victims of the floods in Pas-de-Calais

The president reiterated “his complete and complete support” for the victims of the floods in Pas-de-Calais. What they are experiencing is “exhausting”, the head of state further acknowledged, greeting his Prime Minister who had made his first trip to the department.

But “we will continue to live in Dunkirk, in Calais”, despite the climatic hazards, assured Emmanuel Macron.

21:39

Global warming: for Emmanuel Macron, “there is no miracle announcement”

Asked about the ecological questions which have not yet been addressed by Gabriel Attal, Emmanuel Macron judged that there was “no miracle announcement”.

“The time is no longer for announcements but for making, for evaluating on the ground, month by month,” defended the head of state.

21:35

Emmanuel Macron discusses possible “bans” and “restrictions” on screens for children

Emmanuel Macron did not rule out the possibility of there being “bans” and “restrictions” on the use of screens by children.

A little earlier during his press conference, the president had promised to “determine the proper use” of screens for the youngest.

21:34

Public or private school? Macron does not want to judge “individual choices”

Emmanuel Macron refuses to judge “families on their individual choice” to place their child in the private or public sector. “It is a private choice,” said the president, calling for “not to lose the course of high-quality education.”

The response aims to close the controversy affecting Amélie Oudéa-Castéra who decided to place her three children in the private sector, after only a few months in the public sector for one of them.

21:31

Emmanuel Macron confirms “the generalization of universal national service in second”

Already in the pipeline, Emmanuel Macron confirms the generalization of universal national service in second.

The president, however, gave no date or precise outline of the system, which is supposed to be positioned halfway between military service and civic service.

21:26

For the president, the trigger for the riots is the “idleness” of young people

The head of state pointed out the “idleness” of the “young people, the very young” who participated in the riots.

“These are young people who are not lucky enough to have parents who take them to the sea, to the mountains. They do not have enough access to sport, to culture,” noted the president.

He again regretted “the school calendar” which means that young people “no longer have classes from April”.

21:23

Emmanuel Macron defends “an implacable response” against the riots linked to the death of Nahel

“The response was relentless,” judged Emmanuel Macron, referring to the question of the riots linked to the death of young Nahel.

“We had a record number of arrests without declaring a state of emergency,” said the president.

21:17

For Emmanuel Macron, increasing the franchise on medicines from 50 cents to one euro is “a good measure”

The amount of the excess on boxes of medicine is currently 50 cents. The president indicates that doubling the franchise to one euro is “a good measure”. “We must empower” patients, he believes.

People affected by long-term conditions would, however, have a ceiling of “50 euros per year”.

21:16

For Emmanuel Macron, the price of electricity will return “to the norm” of European countries

Emmanuel Macron had promised to “regain control over the price of electricity” but brushed aside a possible capping or maximum increase.

“The price of electricity will remain substantially lower than in Germany and Italy,” said the president, while referring to “a return to normal”.

“We will continue to have a significantly lower price of electricity” than other European countries.

21:11

Emmanuel Macron wants to charge patients “who go to the emergency room unduly”

“We need to give greater responsibility to those who go to the emergency room unduly,” said Emmanuel Macron, when asked about the hospital crisis.

“We must be able to make them responsible and that there be a balance to be paid,” also explained the head of state.

21:10

Hospital crisis: Emmanuel Macron defends “a historic investment”

Despite “historic investments” defended by Emmanuel Macron, the hospital crisis continues.

The president, however, defended “increases of 200 to 480 euros” per month for hospital caregivers.

21:06

Macron once again closes the door to any obligation to install doctors to fight against medical deserts

Asked about the question of medical deserts, Emmanuel Macron said he “does not believe” in the obligation of doctors to be installed.

The Head of State recalled his health record, between the end of the numerus clausus and the delegation of medical procedures to paramedical caregivers.

21:03

Emmanuel Macron wants to move forward “on administrative deadlines” and denounces “useless standards”

“People wonder more about what is not prohibited than what they can do,” regrets the president.

He announces a major project on the question of “administrative deadlines, simplifications, thresholds” while regretting “useless standards”.

20:57

For Macron, teachers “work a lot” but should not have “their training during their time in front of students”

Asked about the question of teacher replacements, the president pointed out the question of training which currently takes place during class time.

“We can organize ourselves so that their training is not done on their time in front of the students,” asked the head of state.

20:55

The president confirms the reduction of 2 billion euros in taxes in 2025 “for the middle classes”

Emmanuel Macron confirms the reduction of 2 billion in taxes in 2025. Last May, he committed to “pursuing a reduction in taxes on our middle classes”.

20:53

Emmanuel Macron is “favorable” to compulsory learning of Marseillaise at school

Emmanuel Macron is “favorable” to compulsory learning of the Marseillaise in primary school.

This is already the case.

20:52

For Emmanuel Macron, there is no “controversy” in the government so that there is a teacher in front of each student

“There is no controversy in the government over the fact that there must be a teacher in front of each student,” judged Emmanuel Macron.

The president, who will return later in the evening to the controversy affecting Amélie Oudéa-Castéra, had promised that there would be a teacher in front of each student at the start of the school year. The promise is currently far from being kept.

20:47

The president finished his speech and began by answering questions from journalists

The president spoke for around thirty minutes. He will now answer questions from journalists present at the Élysée.

20:45

The president requests regularization in “number of foreign doctors”

Emmanuel Macron calls for regularization in “number of foreign doctors”.

“They sometimes hold our healthcare services at arm’s length and we leave them in administrative precariousness,” said the president.

For the moment, their status is suspended by the decision of the Constitutional Council on the immigration law.

20:44

Macron calls on the French to “take their part” and “break certain taboos” to “meet the challenges of the times”

The president calls on the French “to do their part” to “meet the challenges of the times”.

“I do not give in to the spirit of resignation,” said Emmanuel Macron.

20:43

Emmanuel Macron promises that the government “will spare neither its talent nor its effort”

“The government will spare neither its talent nor its effort,” promised the head of state.

20:42

The president wants to pay civil servants more “on merit”

Emmanuel Macron wants civil servants to be paid more “on merit”.

20:41

Emmanuel Macron wants to put an end to “the France of the blind spot” which “earns too much to be helped”

The president says he wants to put “an end to this France of ‘it’s never for me'”.

“There is a France of the blind spot, the France of the middle classes, all our compatriots who earn too much to be helped,” regretted Emmanuel Macron.

20:39

Macron regrets “not having radically changed things” against social determinism

The head of state admitted not having “radically changed things” against “social determinism”.

20:39

For Emmanuel Macron, France is “the country where the purchasing power of workers has increased the most”

France is “the country where the purchasing power of workers has increased the most” despite inflation, defended the president.

“It’s not enough,” however, recognized Emmanuel Macron, who wants to reduce the cost of work again.

20:38

Emmanuel Macron believes “in the France of work and merit”

“I believe in this France of work and merit,” assured Emmanuel Macron. “It is this France that holds the country,” the president further defended.

20:34

Emmanuel Macron wants to replace parental leave with “birth leave” of 6 months

The president hopes for a “demographic rearmament” and to do this, wants to establish a major plan to combat infertility which has “increased significantly in recent years”.

In particular, he wants to review the terms of parental leave. It will be replaced by “birth leave” for both parents for a period of 6 months. He must also be better paid.

“Parental leave too often keeps women away from employment for several years,” judges the president.

20:33

The president promises ten police operations against drug traffickers every week

The president calls for the launch of ten “clearance” operations per week, in order to target drug trafficking.

20:32

The president announces “act 2” on the labor market

Emmanuel Macron calls for “act 2” on the labor market. The president ruled that one “can no longer repeatedly refuse a job offer” when one is unemployed.

He suggested a new reform which would target France Travail, the new name of Pole emploi.

20:30

Emmanuel Macron denounces “the France of hassles” and announces a new law to simplify the economy

The president regrets “the France of hassles”. “We must free those who do, who innovate and who work,” judges the Head of State.

He asks his government for “Act 2” for a law to simplify the economy.

20:29

Emmanuel Macron wants to launch graduation ceremonies for the college certificate

With a view to “civic rearmament”, President Macron wants to launch college certificate graduation ceremonies “starting this year”.

20:27

If the uniform experiment is successful, Emmanuel Macron promises its generalization at the start of the 2026 school year

An experiment with wearing a uniform will be launched in the coming weeks in voluntary communities.

If successful, the president wants to generalize the single outfit in all establishments in 2026.

20:26

Emmanuel Macron wants to make theater classes compulsory in middle and high school

The president wants to make theater classes compulsory in middle and high school.

20:25

Macron wants to initiate “civic rearmament” and calls “to overhaul civic education courses”

To initiate “civic rearmament”, Emmanuel Macron wants to “rebuild civic education courses” in schools.

The measure had already been announced by Élisabeth Borne.

20:24

Emmanuel Macron promises to “determine their proper use” of screens for the youngest

Emmanuel Macron calls for taking back “control of our screens which too often lock up” children.

“We will determine the proper use of screens for children in class and at home. The future of our societies and our democracies depends on this,” the president said.

20:22

The president is “convinced” that “our children will live better tomorrow than we live today”

Emmanuel Macron displays his optimism and says he is “convinced” that “our children will live better tomorrow than we live today”.

“France will be stronger if we are united if we learn the meaning of living together in transport, schools, businesses,” defended the president.

20:21

“The world of yesterday is disappearing”, believes Emmanuel Macron

Recognizing “a time of crisis,” the president spoke of “the world of yesterday being erased.”

20:20

The Head of State assures that “France is better armed” than during his election in 2017

“We are better armed than 6 and a half years ago”, says the president who mentions in particular “the creation of 2 million jobs” and that France “has succeeded in a path of attractiveness and decarbonization”.

20:19

Emmanuel Macron once again presents his wishes to the French

To launch his speech, Emmanuel Macron once again wishes “a happy new year” to the French.

20:16

Emmanuel Macron arrives for his press conference

The president has just taken his place on the platform installed in the community hall of the Élysée.

He will now speak.

20:15

Ministers take their seats before the presidential press conference

The ministers have just taken their seats in the front row of the Élysée banquet hall.

The president’s speech is imminent.

20:01

Amélie Oudéa-Castéra arrives at the Élysée for Emmanuel Macron’s press conference

In turmoil since her appointment, Amélie Oudéa-Castéra has just arrived at the Élysée.

The president will undoubtedly be questioned about the situation of his Minister of National Education who has chosen to send his children to private school.

She justified this choice by “a lot of unreplaced hours” in her eldest son’s public school. His version was called into question by Libération.

Amélie Oudéa-Castéra has repeatedly presented her “apologies” to teachers while calling for “move forward” this afternoon at the National Assembly.

19:56

RN deputy Laurent Jacobelli fears Emmanuel Macron’s “sham act”

The National Rally displays its skepticism before the start of Emmanuel Macron’s press conference.

“I am very afraid that we will have another show-off act,” judged RN deputy Laurent Jacobelli at the microphone of BFMTV.

19:38

Macronist MP Patrick Vignal welcomes the fact that “politicians are in charge” but wants to “strengthen the left leg” of the government

Renaissance MP Patrick Vignal welcomed the casting of the new reshuffle with the entry of Rachida Dati, welcoming “politics to business”.

Now excluded from the LR, the new Minister of Culture is known for her outspokenness and her taste for the media.

But the MP who comes from the PS says he is trying to “strengthen the left leg” of the macronie.

The government leans clearly to the right with the maintenance of heavyweights like Bruno Le Maire and Gérald Darmanin and the arrival of the Minister of Health Catherine Vautrin, former minister of Jacques Chirac.

19:20

François-Xavier Bellamy asks for “acts” from Emmanuel Macron

After the arrival of several right-wing figures in government such as Rachida Dati or Catherine Vautrin, the LR want to put pressure on Emmanuel Macron.

“We are no longer waiting for words from the president. We are first waiting for actions,” said François-Xavier Bellamy, LR MEP and head of the European list.

18:55

A meeting in the midst of the Oudéa-Castéra controversy

The president should be questioned by journalists on the situation of the new Minister of National Education.

Barely named, Amélie Oudéa-Castéra was singled out for her comments on public school, she who chose to send her children to private school.

She was booed this morning when she went to the Littré school in Paris where her eldest son attended school for a few months before joining the Stanislas school.

18:52

Macron will explain the choice to appoint Attal to Matignon

The president chose Gabriel Attal to replace Élisabeth Borne.

Far from the profile that Emmanuel Macron had so far chosen for the post of Prime Minister, the arrival of the youngest tenant of Matignon caused teeth in his own camp to cringe.

The head of state will justify this choice, after having called during a meeting with the majority this Monday evening to “keep unity”.

18:45

Why Emmanuel Macron is returning to the press conference format this Tuesday evening

In almost seven years in power, the head of state has only twice submitted questions and answers to journalists in the Élysée party room.

In recent years, the president has favored speeches and even interviews in the regional daily press. But Emmanuel Macron intends to regain control to breathe new life into a struggling second five-year term.

A desire to break the codes, a nod to Charles de Gaulle, an act of authority… We explain here why the Head of State chose to speak at a conference.

18:42

What will Emmanuel Macron’s press conference look like?

Good evening everyone, welcome to this political live dedicated to Emmanuel Macron’s press conference.

The President of the Republic had promised a “major meeting with the Nation” in January. He chose to speak during a press conference at the Élysée.

He will first speak for between 20 and 30 minutes to make initial announcements. Journalists will then be able to ask him questions. The first will focus on reforms. The following will be on political life and last week’s reshuffle.

Finally, the last questions will focus on the international scene. Ukraine and the conflict between Israel and Hamas should be addressed as should the European elections in June.

We summarize for you here what the press conference will look like.