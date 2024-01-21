DIRECT. Farmers’ demonstration: the mobilization continues, the A64 motorway still occupied by demonstrators

#DIRECT #Farmers #demonstration #mobilization #continues #A64 #motorway #occupied #demonstrators

The mobilization continues and does not weaken. This Sunday, January 21, the farmers will continue their actions until the Prime Minister, Gabriel Attal, comes to meet them. Several blocking points have been identified in Occitanie:

VIDEO. After a night blocking the N124, the farmers of Gers determined: “We will not leave until Gabriel Attal comes”

Anger is growing among farmers. Friday evening, they blocked the RN124 between Toulouse and Auch and do not intend to break camp.

“I got into debt for that”: The dismay of the farmers of the Hautes-Pyrénées who will maintain the pressure this weekend

Since yesterday morning and until Monday, farmers have been blocking access to the motorway in Tarbes and filtering access to the Aure and Louron stations. The movement continues this Sunday.

In the Rhône, Gabriel Attal’s support for farmers

Gabriel Attal showed his support for farmers on Saturday, courted by the National Rally a few months before the European elections. Agriculture is “an absolutely major subject […] which I take very seriously”, immediately affirmed the new head of government, during an exchange with French people organized in Saint-Laurent-d’Agny (Rhône). Evoking agriculture as a “chance” and a “pride” for France, he notably promised to “make life easier” for farmers by reducing “red tape”.

How are the occupants of the A64 motorway organized?

For three days, a few kilometers from Toulouse, farmers have been blocking Highway 64. To be able to tirelessly occupy this axis, they have created a real makeshift camp and they have a well-oiled organization. Reporting.

The blocking of the A64 motorway continues

This action started last Thursday: farmers are still blocking the A64 motorway, in both directions, near Carbonne (Haute-Garonne). On the tracks, tractors are lined up by the dozens. Around a hundred people are grouped in a makeshift camp where the smells of smoke from the braziers and diesel from the electric generator mix. The demonstrators demand the arrival of Prime Minister Gabriel Attal before breaking camp: “We want the Prime Minister to come to the Occitanie region, with concrete answers, indicates Jérôme Bayle, breeder at the head of the blockade in Carbonne. As long as we do not have concrete answers, we will not move. We continue our fight with these three words which are respect, solidarity and determination.”

