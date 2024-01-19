Direct. Follow President Emmanuel Macron’s visit to Cherbourg

#Direct #Follow #President #Emmanuel #Macrons #visit #Cherbourg

Emmanuel Macron is expected in Cherbourg (Manche), this Friday, January 19, 2024, to send his wishes to the Armed Forces. A first for a head of state. Follow live with us.

To note that the vows ceremony will be broadcast live and in full on the Élysée social networks. Many media are also accredited.

Programme initial

11:15 a.m. (arrival at 11:30 a.m.): visit to the Constructions Mécaniques de Normandie.

12:30 p.m.: raising of colors ceremony in the presence of local young people.

3:15 p.m.: greetings speech to the Armed Forces.

4:30 p.m.: workshop work.

1:56 p.m.: Naval base: military honors in preparation

On the naval base, everything is being put in place to pay military honors to Emmanuel Macron. (©Julien MUNOZ / La Presse de la Manche)

On the naval base, everything is falling into place to pay military honors to Emmanuel Macron.

1:27 p.m.: A young girl would have had vagal discomfort at lunch with Emmanuel Macron

A young girl at the table with Emmanuel Macron would have made a malaise vagal. The firefighters are on their way to take care of her.

1:00 p.m.: Meal time for the president and his team at the CMN

Emmanuel Macron and Sébastien Lecornu, Minister of the Armed Forces, at the CMN canteen, in Cherbourg (Manche). (©(Photo by Christophe PETIT TESSON / POOL / AFP)

12:52 p.m.: Journalists stuck in traffic

The journalists’ bus is stopped at Cherbourg station (Manche). (©Julien MUNOZ / La Presse de la Manche)

Despite an escort, the journalists’ bus is stopped at Cherbourg station (Manche). “Is it always like this?”, asks a journalist from the national press with a smile.

12:40 p.m.: The procession leaves the CMN and joins the naval base

12:30 p.m.: At the CMN: raising of the tricolor flag

Marseillaise with CMN, raising of the tricolor flag in the presence of Emmanuel Macron and 150 young people from the region.

Emmanuel Macron, during the raising of colors ceremony, at 12:30 p.m., Friday January 19, 2024. (©Jean-Paul BARBIER) Marseillaise at the CMN, raising of the tricolor flag in the presence of Emmanuel Macron and 150 young people from the region. (©Julien MUNOZ / La Presse de la Manche)

12:27 p.m.: End of the rally in front of the Arsenal

After more than 2 hours of mobilization, the rally in front of the Arsenal of Cherbourg-en-Cotentin (Manche) is coming to an end.

12:00 p.m.: CMN: 150 young people from the region prepare for the ceremony

There are 150 young people preparing for the ceremony. (©Julien MUNOZ / La Presse de la Manche)

Outside the CMNs, 150 young people from the region are preparing for a ceremony with Emmanuel Macron.

11:45 a.m.: In demonstration: “This January 19 resonates like a symbol! »

The demonstration continues, in Cherbourg-en-Cotentin (Manche), while President Emmanuel Macron is visiting the CMN. (©Ludivine LANIEPCE / La Presse de la Manche)

Second speech by the unions on the general policy led by Emmanuel Macron. Generalized precariousness, rise of inequality between workers, trivialization of 49.3, union repression…

“Our CGT comrades from Naval Group, including its general secretary, are being prosecuted in court for having carried out actions to fight against pension reform, recall the union representatives. Their summons is scheduled for 11 a.m. on Monday January 29 in Coutances and we call for support. »

All this, one year to the day after the first day of demonstrations against pension reform. “ This January 19 resonates like a symbol! The year 2023 will have been terrible in terms of social regression, without forgetting the asylum-immigration law, declares Salim Azouazou (CGT) on the megaphone. Foreign workers bring in billions of euros in social contributions and taxes each year, let’s not forget it! »

Sunday January 21, 2024, three gatherings are also planned in the Channel for request the non-promulgation of this law.

In terms of health, there is still talk of the closure of beds or even a lack of staff in La Manche. “ Nothing is done to rehabilitate the public service and they are amazed at the patient care! », Regrets Sandrine Gamblin (FO).

The high school students, through the voice of Noé, representative of the MNL of the Millet high school, closed the speech by delivering their disenchanted vision of the future proposed by the president.

11:40 a.m.: Emmanuel Macron is visiting the CMN

Emmanuel Macron at the CMN, alongside Serge Quaranta, Pierre Balmer, Sébastien Lecornu and Stéphane Travert. ©Sébastien LUCOT / La Presse de la Manche)

For his visit, President Emmanuel Macron is alongside Serge Quaranta, president of the CMN, Pierre Balmer, former president of CMN, Sébastien Lecornu, Minister of the Armed Forces of France and Stéphane Travert, deputy of the majority (Renaissance) of Manche.

Emmanuel Macron alongside Serge Quaranta, president of the CMN, with David Margueritte, president of Cotentin behind. (©Sébastien LUCOT / La Presse de la Manche)

11:35 a.m.: In demonstration: speaking in front of the Arsenal gate

The unions deplore “the elimination of 8,300 positions in 6 years in Education since 2017”. (©Ludivine LANIEPCE / La Presse de la Manche)

The unions presents (FO, CGT, CFDT, FSU, UNSA, MNL…) begin their first speech in front of the old Arsenal gate as the president walks through the doors of the CMN by a declaration on National Education and “the regular attacks against [le] work” of teachers, in reference to the recent setbacks of the new minister.

“We are committed to make all students succeed, whatever their social origin, declares Martine Quesnel, co-secretary of the FSU in La Manche. Political decisions are widening these inequalities and it’s a shame! »

The unions deplore “the suppression of 8,300 positions in 6 years in Education since 2017”. There is an urgent need, to hear them, “to put an end to media unrest” and “to give these professions all the attention and consideration they deserve”.

11:30 a.m.: Emmanuel Macron has just arrived at the CMN

Emmanuel Macron, visiting the CMN. (©Jean-Paul BARBIER)

11:10 a.m.: Naval base: while waiting for the president, we have fun

At the naval base’s cafeteria, we have an early lunch. (©Julien MUNOZ / La Presse de la Manche)

They have selfies from naval bases, we have an early lunch, this Friday January 19, 2024. Chance or coincidence? On the daily menu, blue cords. The President’s favorite dish.

11:08 a.m.: Maupertus Airport: The plane carrying Emmanuel Macron has just landed

Emmanuel Macron arrived in Cherbourg (Manche) around 11:00 a.m., this Friday January 19, 2024. (©Jean-Paul BARBIER)

After 34 minutes of flightthe plane carrying Emmanuel Macron (Dassault Falcon 7X) landed at Maupertus airport. Expected at 11:15 at the CMN (Constructions Mécaniques de Normandie), the president therefore starts his day a little late.

10:59 a.m.: The two planes of the presidential fleet are still on their way to Maupertus

The Dassault Falcon 7X plane is still on its way to Maupertus. (©Screenshot)

The two planes of the presidential fleet (Dassault Falcon 7X) are still on their way to Maupertus.

10:58 a.m.: In demonstration: nearly 300 unionists

There are nearly 300 of them, this Friday, January 19, 2024. (©Ludivine LAPIEPCE / La Presse de la Manche)

Nearly 300 trade unionists, high school students and feminists gathered in front of the old Arsenal gate.

10:30 a.m.: Naval base: preparations are underway

On the Cherbourg naval base (Manche), preparations are underway.

On the Cherbourg naval base (Manche), preparations are underway. (©Julien MUNOZ / La Presse de la Manche)

10:20 a.m.: In demonstration: “They want to make us little brainless soldiers”

A delegation from the city’s main high schools joined the gathering. (©Ludivine LANIEPCE / La Presse de la Manche)

A delegation from the city’s main high schools joined the gathering of trade unionists in front of the Porte du Midi. A way for them to show their dissatisfaction with “Macron’s projects”, greeted by the honking of motorists on the road.

« We are around fifty high school students from Tocqueville, Grignard and Millet., explain Maud and Aélys, representatives of the MNL. We are against the SNU and wearing the uniform. We don’t want our personality to be taken away. They want to make us little brainless soldiers. »

10:15 a.m.: Naval Base: around thirty journalists pass security checks

On the site of the naval base, around thirty accredited journalists pass security checks (©Julien MUNOZ / La Presse de la Manche)

On the site of the naval base, the thirty accredited journalists passes security checks.

10:00 a.m.: Porte du Midi in Cherbourg: start of the union demonstration

Demonstration, Porte du Midi, in Cherbourg (Manche). (©Ludivine LANIEPCE / La Presse de la Manche)

Several dozen trade unionists began to gather in front of the Porte du Midi. Among them, around ten feminist activists from North Cotentin.

“We judge that the “demographic rearmament” stated by Macron is retrograde and sexist, they explain. We compare our body to a weapon and that is not at all how we view having children or the relationship with our body. »

The anger of the activists does not stop there: nuclear power, immigration, education… “It is to mark our opposition to an entire political line. »

