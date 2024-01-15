DIRECT. Macron receives majority parliamentarians on the eve of a press conference

#DIRECT #Macron #receives #majority #parliamentarians #eve #press #conference

8:49

Jean-Philippe Tanguy believes that Gabriel Attal “paves the way” for the RN “towards power”

Is the new Prime Minister an anti-RN weapon? “Mr. Attal is not pulling the rug out from under us, he is paving the way to power,” replies Jean-Philippe Tanguy on BFMTV-RMC.

He believes that the former Minister of National Education has taken up several measures defended by the flame party, such as the end of the single colleague or the experimentation with the uniform at school.

8:41

Tanguy “does not see how” Oudéa-Castéra “can continue her public action if she lied”

“I don’t see how she can continue her public action if she lied”, judge Jean-Philippe Tanguy concerning Amélie Oudéa-Castéra after her comments on the schooling of her children were undermined by the testimony of a former -teacher in Libération.

8:39

Jean-Philippe Tanguy points out “a double error” by Amélie Oudéa-Castéra

“There is a double error in what the minister said” Amélie Oudéa-Castéra judges the RN deputy Jean-Philippe Tanguy on BFMTV-RMC. The first is to have “questioned” the “balance sheet of the macronie”, he believes, arguing:

“If you withdraw your children because a lot of hours have not been completed, it is because the public school is not working.”

Then, “obviously the minister lied about the reality of this public school”, he said, after the testimony of the former teacher of the latter’s eldest son in Libération.

8:28

“She says what everyone thinks”: Ménard defends Oudéa-Castéra in the face of controversy

“I found her rather nice.” Mayor of Béziers, Robert Ménard defends Amélie Oudéa-Castéra on RTL after she caused controversy by justifying the choice to send her children to private school by the “package of hours” not replaced by her eldest son in his public school .

“She says what everyone thinks,” believes the far-right councilor. “There is one in two French people who, if they could, would send their child to the private sector, that speaks to everyone.”

Robert Ménard confides that his daughter studied at Stanislas, a private establishment where Amélie Oudéa-Castéra’s children attend school.

The elected official admits all the same: “She says something stupid all the same, she forgot for two minutes that she was a minister.”

8:18

“A very bad quarrel”: Philippe Juvin defends Amélie Oudéa-Castéra

The controversy surrounding Amélie Oudéa-Castéra is “a very bad quarrel”, judges Les Républicains MP Philippe Juvin on France 2.

“I fully recognize her right to put her children wherever she wants,” says the head of emergency at the European hospital Georges Pompidou.

“I believe that the figure today is 100,000 teachers who are not in front of students, so it is still a subject,” he says.

The minister justified the private schooling of her children on Friday by the “package of teaching hours” not replaced in the public establishment that her eldest son attended.

8:13

Prisca Thevenot urges “respect for the presumption of innocence” of Rachida Dati

While Rachida Dati has been indicted for “passive corruption”, “passive influence peddling” and “concealment of abuse of power” since 2021, Prisca Thevenot defends the new Minister of Justice on France Inter.

The government spokesperson calls for “respect for the presumption of innocence”. “Being indicted is not being guilty,” she insists.

8:06

Thevenot regrets that we talk “a lot about the children and the private life of a minister”

“Since Saturday, we have talked a lot about children and the private life of a minister,” laments Prisca Thevenot on France Inter, about Amélie Oudé-Castéra. “However, we are here committed to talking about French men and women in general.”

7:58

Prisca Thevenot “does not have the impression” that the government is right-wing

“I don’t have the impression that this is a government” of the right, judges its spokesperson Prisca Thevenot on France Inter.

“What has united us from the beginning and which continues to rally committed personalities, political actors, is this desire to act in a country which is evolving extremely quickly,” she said without really expressing herself on the substance of the subject. .

7:11

Fraud, vaccines, immigration: Attal questioned in all directions for his fifth trip in five days

Every day his trip for Gabriel Attal. After going to Pas-de-Calais on Tuesday, to Val-d’Oise on Wednesday, in a college in Yvelines on Friday et at Dijon University Hospital Saturdayi, the Prime Minister stopped off in Calvados this Sunday. A trip supposed to focus on purchasing power with a stroll through the Caen market and discussions with residents in a café.

But the new head of government was questioned on many other subjects and suffered some criticism.

6:53

For Roussel, the Attal government marks “the return of the UMP, the Union for a privileged minority”

The appointment of the Prime Minister the youngest in the history of the Fifth Republic is not a guarantee of novelty for Fabien Roussel. Guest on BFM Politique on Sunday, the national secretary of the PCF judged that the government of Gabriel Attal is above all “a class government” which marks “the return of the UMP, the Union for a privileged minority”. This acronym usually refers to the Union for a Popular Movement, a party that became Les Républicains in 2015.

These are ministers who are “mostly from the Sarkozy governments or who worked for him, and who will accelerate a policy which today serves a caste: the richest”, believes Fabien Roussel, with particular reference to Rachida Dati, appointed Minister of Culture, or Catherine Vautrin, who became Minister of Labor, Health and Solidarity.

6:44

Amélie Oudéa-Castera’s eldest son would have spent six months in the public sector before leaving for the private sector

Just appointed, Amélie Oudéa-Castéra sparked controversy on Friday by justifying her decision to transfer her children to the private sector by her “frustration” at the “packages of hours” of teaching not replaced during the absence of teachers at school. public school.

According to Libération, only Amélie Oudéa-Castéra’s eldest son was briefly educated in the public sector, in a small nursery section. The newspaper reports a testimony from his then teacher, in 2009 in the Littré public school, in the 6th arrondissement of Paris.

According to this testimony, Amélie Oudéa-Castéra and her husband decided to send their son to the private Stanislas establishment, close to their home, because the Littré school had refused early passage for their son in the middle section, judging the student still too small. And not for a problem of absence, according to this testimony.

6:31

Press conference, meeting with his troops: Emmanuel Macron on the front

Hello everyone, welcome to this live. Four days after starting to reshuffle the government with Gabriel Attal, Emmanuel Macron receives the latter, members of the government, as well as the majority.

The next day, he will have the opportunity to justify his choices during a press conference at 8:15 p.m. which is part of his “meeting with the nation”.