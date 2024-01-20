Direct. Near Toulouse, farmers mobilized on the highways: follow the evolution of the blockade

#Direct #Toulouse #farmers #mobilized #highways #follow #evolution #blockade

Published on 19 Jan 24 at 6:21 updated on 19 Jan 24 at 10:59 p.m.

After expressing their anger has Toulouse Tuesday, farmers changed gear on Thursday January 18, 2024. Carbonne (Haute-Garonne), southwest of the Pink City, they cut the A 64 motorway in both directions.

Thursday evening, around 250 farmers, according to the Haute-Garonne prefecture, held the blockade, monitored by drones.

From the afternoon of Thursday, diversions have been put in place on the secondary network to allow motorists to get through this traffic difficulty.

A situation which should continue throughout Friday. Here is the situation live.

21 hours

7:15 p.m. The Luchon road roundabout blocked

A Montaubanl’A20 is still cut in both directions near the Aussonne interchange. The situation is very complicated. Vinci autoroutes recommends “exiting well upstream” as traffic is disrupted.

On theA62it is still blocked at the height of Castelsarrasin. You have to leave the highway to get around the obstacle. On theA64the dam continues at the height of carbon. “This obviously causes traffic jams. A sector to avoid,” recalls Vinci Autoroutes. Finally, farmers block the Luchon road roundabout at the end of theA645, after exit no. 17 on the A64 (Montréjeau). “This operation could last all weekend,” specifies the station.

4:50 p.m. Blockage west of Toulouse

After the A64, the A61 and the A20, the farmers began a blocking operation to the west of Toulouse, on the Isle Jourdain side.

“Blockages are currently in progress on the RN124 at the Pont Peyrin roundabout in Isle-Jourdain. Diversions are in place in both directions.

Avoid the area if possible,” indicates the Gers prefecture.

4:18 p.m. The A20 also busy

In addition to the three highways where farmers have been mobilized since this morning, a new black spot has emerged on the A20, at the Aussonne interchange. Radio Vinci indicates that traffic is blocked in both directions. It is impossible to pass.

But motorists can anticipate their exit and leave the network upstream by taking the Caussade exit for those traveling towards Toulouse. In the other direction, you will have to take exit no. 60.

Furthermore, on the A62, in Castelsarrasin, you cannot enter or exit. On the A64, exits 26 and 27 are always busy. It is advisable to avoid the area. On the A61, at exit 21 in Castelnaudary, traffic jams may occur.

3:54 p.m. – Report from Castelnaudary

Farmers mobilized since this morning in Castelnaudary. (©Florian Moutafian / Voix du Midi)

Since this morning, farmers have remained mobilized in Castelnaudary where a filter dam was organized on the A61. Around twenty tractors occupy the section around the green waste and manure deposits. On site, farmers from several unions who invaded the two central lanes and the side of the road between the toll and the D6 roundabout.

Motorists can only travel in one lane. The operation is accompanied by a distribution de tracts in order to inform highway users of their demands. “We are not being heard. The top of the state does not realize the unhappiness in the countryside. We have to react quickly,” confides one of the demonstrators.

1:13 p.m. – A look back at Thursday’s action

On the A64, farmers are continuing the movement started yesterday. Back in pictures on the mobilization:

12:48 p.m. No change in the situation

On the A64, the road is still blocked due to the demonstration. (©Mélina Le Corre / Actu Toulouse)

No significant change in the situation. Farmers are still present on the A64 at exits 26 and 27, in both directions of traffic, which causes traffic jams.

Demonstrators are also on the A61 near Castelnaudary. Bales of straw were dumped on the road. And north of Toulouse, the movement continues on the A62, near Castelsarrasin. Radio Autoroutes advises motorists to exit at Montauban.

11:39 a.m. ” Hang in there ” !

In Castelnaudary, here are the images of the filter barrier organized in both directions of traffic:

Motorists provide their support: “Come on, courage”, we can hear on the roads. The movement will last throughout the day. Will it be renewed? “We don’t forbid ourselves anything”entrust them Young Farmers (JA) from the cantons of Castelnaudary, Fanjeaux and Belpech.

11:29 a.m. The demands made

On the leaflets distributed, the demonstrators recall that Occitanie is the “leading French agricultural region with more than 64,000 farms”, as well as the “leading organic region in France with 13,265 farms”. Before adding: “and yet: lowest agricultural income in France”.

They call for an end to “contradictory injunctions”. Farmers are “under pressure and in a situation of unease” with “more and more regulatory constraints and charges while the prices charged do not allow a decent income”. And to conclude with the slogan that has been driving them for several months: “we are walking on our heads”.

11:03 a.m. Around fifty farmers in Castelnaudary

Farmers in Castelnaudary. (©Florian Moutafian / Voix du Midi)

According to our journalist mobilized in Castelnaudary, around fifty farmers are currently mobilized on the A61, at the toll level. A filter dam was organized, with towing. The action does not cause traffic jams.

10:36 a.m. Farmers mobilized on three highways around Toulouse

Farmers present on three highways this Friday. (©Mélina Le Corre / Actu Toulouse)

Radio Vinci highlights that traffic is still blocked on the A62, in Tarn-et-Garonne. The Castelsarrasin exit roundabout is affected. Motorists have no choice but to go out to Montauban or Valence d’Agen.

Actions are also being carried out on the N20, an extension of the A66 which leads to Andorra. The highway is still closed. On the A64, mobilization also continues, at ramps 26 and 27.

9:11 a.m. Farmers also in Castelnaudary

Radio Vinci indicates tractors are also present in the sector of Castelnaudary, at the A61 toll, exit 21. Bales of straw have been placed on the road. Motorists will have to navigate around these obstacles.

On the A64, southwest of Toulouse, the mobilization continues. Of big corks have formed at the level of ramps 26 and 27. It is better to avoid the sector.

9:07 a.m. The blockage lifted on the A66

The Ariège prefecture announces that the blockage has been lifted between exits 6 of Pamiers sud and 7 of Verniolle. “The tracks being cleaned will be reopened in the morning,” she emphasizes. In the meantime, motorists will have to follow the diversions put in place.

8:07 a.m. The A66 closed

Due to the blockade organized in Ariège, the A66 was closed to traffic near Pamiers Nord.

7:47 a.m. “The State turns a deaf ear”

Via his Facebook account, Jérôme Bayle, a farmer mobilized on the front line as part of this new protest action, recalls his motivation. “The State turns a deaf ear and does not respect us at all,” he writes.

At the same time, he apologizes “for the slowdowns caused on the roads”. And added: “but unfortunately, it is our future that is at stake.”

7:03. Closure between two interchanges

Like Thursday, farmers are blocking the A64 motorway, south of Toulouse, between exits 26 and 27. This section is closed to traffic in both directions. Radio Vinci indicates that traffic jams have been created towards Tarbes and Bayonne. It is best to avoid the area. The area is expected to be busy all weekend.

Another blockade was organized in Ariège, on the N20, after Pamiers towards Foix and Andorra. Traffic was stopped. Motorists should follow the D624 or the N20.

6:15 a.m. Drones to monitor protesters

Since midnight, the prefecture’s drones monitor the demonstrators.

“Security forces will thus be able to benefit from wide-angle vision in order to be able to quickly identify and prevent the risks of disturbances to public order and attacks on the safety of people and property, while limiting the exposure of ground forces,” the prefecture said Thursday evening.

6:10 a.m. Diversions put in place

As of Thursday, the A 64 motorway was closed in both directions at Carbonne. Diversions have been put in place. Motorists who will have to go to Toulouse from Volvestre and Comminges will have to use the secondary network.

6:05 a.m. Farmers are motivated

From Thursday afternoon, the farmers sent the message: this harsh movement, without progress on their demands, will last over time. “It’s going well,” reacted Jérôme Bayle, the farmer who brought about the blockade.

“When we see the support of the population, they even honk at us, it motivates us to continue… We stay! » he chants, while the farmers said they were ready to take turns on site “until Monday”.

6am. Welcome !

Hello everyone and welcome to Toulouse News to follow this new day of mobilization of farmers. Our journalists are mobilizing to inform you about developments in the situation, three days after their demonstration which caused quite a bit of chaos in Toulouse and the surrounding area. Here is the situation live.

