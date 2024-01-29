DIRECT. Taxi demonstration in Toulouse: blocking of the airport, snail operations, SNCF station… follow the mobilization

#DIRECT #Taxi #demonstration #Toulouse #blocking #airport #snail #operations #SNCF #station #follow #mobilization

10h45.

Angry taxis arrive at the CPAM in Toulouse

An appointment is set at 11:15 a.m. with the National Health Insurance Fund.

10h32.

Taxis meet at the CPAM in Toulouse at 11:15 a.m.

The taxi unions have a meeting with the director of the CPAM at 11:15 a.m. and around noon with the director of the prefect’s office.

10h26.

Where are taxis stuck in downtown Toulouse?

Alongside the mobilization of taxis at Blagnac airport, and taxis joining the CPAM on boulevard Léopold-Escande, vehicles are blocking access to Matabiau station. The congested roads are Boulevard Pierre Semard, Boulevard des Minimes and Rue de Periole.

10h20.

Will taxis continue their movement on Tuesday?

Taxi federations will be received at 2 p.m. at the Ministry of Health. Depending on the responses provided by the government, the mobilization of taxis could be renewed tomorrow, Tuesday. “Once again we are going to be fined. We are tired of being extorted, which is why we are shouting our anger loud and clear,” explains a Toulouse taxi driver.

10h07.

Stéphane Abeilhou, spokesperson for Occitanie taxis: “It’s a total success”

Stéphane Abeilhou is the spokesperson for the National Union of Taxis of Occitanie: “It is a total success. All accesses to the airport are blocked, no one can enter. Whether it is the main access or the secondary accesses. Like the P6 or P2 car park. At the moment, we have 50 cars which have gone to block the Toulouse station. and the access reserved for railway workers. We hope for some disruptions at the TER and TGV level from Toulouse “. Stéphane Abeilhou continues: “At the moment, there are snail operations on the ring roads but it’s the other union. We, this afternoon, want to block access to electronic tolls. When our federations will announce us good news , we will break camp.” The taxis will meet in a general assembly at the end of the day to decide on the follow-up to be given to the movement.

All access to Blagnac airport is blocked. Photo DDM, Marilou Jaubert 09h51.

Taxis will arrive at the CPAM in Toulouse within 30 minutes, other taxis on the way to Matabiau station

The taxis are traveling in convoy and should arrive in front of the CPAM premises, boulevard Léopold-Escande, within 30 minutes. At the same time, taxis headed towards Matabiau station.

09:30.

More than 400 taxi drivers currently mobilized in Toulouse

Taxis are mobilized at Blagnac airport while taxis run on the Toulouse ring road. The convoy of the SAT 31 FNAT union is on the ring road, at the exit of Oncopole. The cars are moving slowly. The objective is to arrive at the CPAM within an hour on Boulevard Escande.

09h25.

The article to read to understand the taxi drivers’ protest

08:31.

Traffic at 8:30 a.m. in Toulouse

Traffic conditions have worsened on the northern ring road.

08:15.

What taxis plan to do in the next few minutes

The taxi union, SAT FNAT, is starting its snail operation on the Toulouse ring road: they leave from Sesquières and go around the ring road in the outside direction. The UNT union has announced that a small convoy will leave from rue de Périole with the aim of blocking access to the railway workers’ work site and disrupting SNCF traffic.

08:10.

The Tisséo network severely disrupted

Tisséo announces major disruptions in Toulouse on its network during the day. The Airport Shuttle, lines 30 and 31 are diverted in the airport area and the City Center Shuttle is suspended at the start of the day.

From 9:30 a.m., and depending on the evolution of the taxi snail operation, lines L1, L8, L9, 14, 15, 23, 27, 29, 39, 45, 54, 63 and 70 will be diverted. Same situation for the Bonnefoy Shuttle from 9:30 a.m.

All the information in real time in this live stream, on the Tisséo application or the tisseo.fr website.

08h05.

Traffic at 8 a.m. in Toulouse

Significant traffic difficulties are underway in Sesquières, north of the Toulouse ring road.

06h50.

A second union takes action

The demonstration should attract more people than that of Wednesday January 24, due to the rallying of another taxi union. “The conditions of the new CPAM convention do not satisfy us either,” explains Elise Dufrenne, departmental president and Occitanie vice-president of SAT 31 (Taxi artisans union).

06h40.

The Tisséo network severely disrupted

Tisséo announces major disruptions in Toulouse on its network during the day. Even before daybreak, the Airport Shuttle, lines 30 and 31 are diverted in the airport area and the City Center Shuttle will be suspended at the start of the day.

From 9:30 a.m., and depending on the evolution of the taxi snail operation, lines L1, L8, L9, 14, 15, 23, 27, 29, 39, 45, 54, 63 and 70 will be diverted. Same situation for the Bonnefoy Shuttle from 9:30 a.m.

All the information in real time in this live stream, on the Tisséo application or the tisseo.fr website.

06h35.

The Toulouse ring road in slow motion for a good part of the morning

“We are planning a snail operation on the Toulouse ring road this Monday. We will leave Sesquières at 7:30 a.m. towards Gramont to go back down to the city where we have an appointment at 11:15 a.m. with the director of the CPAM and at 12:30 p.m. at the prefecture,” indicates Elise Dufrenne, departmental president and Occitanie vice-president of SAT 31 (Taxi artisans union).

06h31.

Toulouse-Blagnac airport almost inaccessible

“We will meet at 5:45 a.m. in front of Toulouse-Blagnac airport to block the access roundabout from 6:30 a.m.,” informs Stéphane Abeilhou, spokesperson for UNT 31 (National Taxi Union). “We are also planning very strong filter dam operations on secondary roads.” It will therefore be practically impossible to reach Toulouse-Blagnac airport this Monday, especially since the Tisséo buses will be stopped well upstream and the tram will not go beyond the Jean-Maga station due to work. .

06:30.

Welcome to this live

Follow live, all day long, the mobilization of taxi artisans in Toulouse and its consequences on traffic in the Pink City.