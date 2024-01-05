Directors should be afraid of the politicians’ latest whims

#Directors #afraid #politicians #latest #whims

“Social form where the state bodies considered obliged to follow the applicable rules themselves and where there are guarantees against abuse of state power”. This is the definition of the rule of law according to the Swedish Academy’s glossary.

A principle that probably most people support, not least in the higher social strata.

There is probably no major dark story when it comes to back tattoos for business leaders, but if they were still forced to write down a message, carpe diem would not be the closest thing to hand, but perhaps “Chapter 2 § 15”.

It is the section in the form of government that deals with people’s right to their possessions: “Everyone’s property is secured by the fact that no one can be forced to give up their property to the public or to any individual through expropriation or any other such disposal”. This is considered sacred.

“An unreasonable intervention in the right of ownership”, Svenskt Näringsliv thundered last year in reference to new EU legislation on quotas for company boards, i.e. in practice a ban on the ancient principle of quotas for men named Lars or Johan who can handle a moose bouncer.

Swedish business has long lobbied for the right to property in the constitution to be strengthened even more. This summer, the government commissioned a constitutional committee to investigate, among other things, this.

Just before Christmas, however, Minister of Justice Gunnar Strömmer presented a proposal that goes in the opposite direction.

From the business community, not so much as a peep of protest was heard, on the contrary, applause came from the leadership of the house organ Dagens Industri.

But big companies or billionaires are not the targets of the intended new law, rather teenagers in the country’s shabby suburbs.

The proposal was described as “one of the biggest criminal justice reforms in Sweden since the criminal code was introduced in the 60s”. There are no superlatives.

The essence is that the state should be able to seize assets, without anyone being convicted of a crime in court. It does not even require a concrete criminal suspicion. It is enough that a person owns more assets than what seems reasonable with regard to income and that it is deemed “probable” that the money comes from crime. To find assets, the police can carry out visits and searches, again without suspicion of crime.

A basic principle in the legal system is that the burden of proof lies with the state, now it is proposed to be the other way around.

full screen”A Gucci cap that can be picked up by the police already on the way out of NK is not as hot.” Photo: Lisa Arfwidson/Svd

That the police would like want this “tool” is easy to understand. Striking the gangs’ finances is an effective way to stop their progress. The investigation specifically mentions that it may become more difficult to attract young people who are hungry for “consumption of status products financed with the proceeds of crime”. A Gucci cap that can be picked up by the police already on the way out of NK will not be as attractive.

Now, however, efficiency, thank God, is not the only criterion for what the state should be allowed to do in the fight against crime. Otherwise, DNA registers, implanted GPS trackers and individual camera surveillance of all citizens would have already been a reality.

There is hardly anyone in their right mind who does not want to stop gang crime, but the politicians’ latest offer should cause one or another in the business world to screw up.

There are still a lot of Swedes who pay taxes for modest sums in Sweden but have large fortunes in tax havens. When the Swedish Tax Agency runs processes on tax evasion, it often takes years, now they could start by seizing all visible assets.

The same applies to other economic crimes such as insider crimes, where the evidence requirements are admittedly high and prosecutors often have difficulty getting suspects convicted. If it is enough that it is deemed “probable” that someone made money from mold, it immediately becomes easier.

Not to mention the big companies that are occasionally caught with shady dealings. Ericsson has paid over ten billion to American authorities after bribing its way around the world, but Swedish prosecutors dropped the preliminary investigation into bribery. Now they could instead demand to seize the board members’ assets, which would undeniably send a powerful so-called signal. Effective? Absolutely! Legally safe? Doubtful.

Exactly how the new one whether the law will be able to be used remains to be seen, but it is clear that completely new possibilities open up, even ones that were not intended from the beginning.

There does not seem to be any major opposition to the proposal, the investigation was ordered by the previous government. Rather, there seems to be a great deal of support for a more repressive society. Restraining orders, wiretapping without criminal suspicion and visitation zones are some examples of proposed or already implemented measures. It will certainly make life more difficult for criminals, but also affect completely innocent people.

The unspoken assumption is that these innocents are limited to certain groups of the population. Clue: they rarely move in the neighborhoods around Swedish Business Confederation’s headquarters on Östermalm in Stockholm.

The principles of the updated Swedish rule of law could perhaps be formulated something like this: Tell me who you are and I will tell you which laws apply. That such an us-and-them society will not increase crime rather than reduce it remains to be proven.