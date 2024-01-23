dirt-cheap electric car from only €12,000

#dirtcheap #electric #car

Electrical impact power

The Indian company Tata wants nothing more than to make electric cars relatively accessible. At least, that’s how it seems. It is launching a second relatively dirt-cheap electric car on the car market. This is the Tata Punch.ev, an electric crossover that costs only around €12,000.

Small warning in advance: put your wallet away immediately. The electric newcomer that plays the leading role in this article is not intended for the European market. We are talking about a brand new model from the Indian car manufacturer Tata. Tata already has an extensive model range in India, which consists of hatchbacks, crossovers and SUVs in various sizes. Tata already offers fully electric versions of three of its models. For example, the Tiago, Tigor and Nexon all have a fully electric variant with the ‘ev’ addition after the model name. The Tiago.ev and Tigor.ev in particular are relatively attractively priced in the market. In India, the Tiago.ev starts at around €9,600, while the Tigor.ev, a small electric sedan, starts at just under €13,800. Now Tata is launching an electric variant of its Punch compact crossover. It is called Tata Punch.ev and has a starting price of only €12,120.

The Tata Punch.ev is not new down to the smallest detail. After all, it is the fully electric variant of the Punch presented in 2021, a 3.83 meter long crossover. The Tata Punch.ev differs mainly from the Punch with combustion engines at the front. The Punch.ev. has a completely different nose than its petrol brothers. Both have lighting spread over two floors at the front, although the LED daytime running lights on the Punch.ev mainly consist of a horizontal stripe that connects to the front lid. The charging connection is located centrally in the snout. The two Punch models are more similar at the rear and the differences are also small in the interior. The Punch.ev has a different steering wheel – with an illuminated logo – and has a larger infotainment screen and a touch-sensitive panel for the climate control. Both the digital instruments and the infotainment screen have a diameter of 10.2 inches.

Then the specifications. The Punch.ev in standard trim has a 25 kWh battery, good for a range of – according to the Indian MIDC cycle – 315 kilometers. There is also a Long Range version with a 35 kWh battery that enables a range of up to 421 kilometers. Both versions have an 82 hp and 114 Nm electric motor or a more powerful one that produces 122 hp and 190 Nm. The fastest variant zooms to a speed of 100 km/h in 9.5 seconds. The top speed: 140 km/h. The Long Range version can – for a fee – fast charge with up to 50 kW. For the entry-level model, the Indian consumer pays €12,120, the Long Range version costs €14,330.

Tata has even more EVs in the pipeline. The brand recently looked ahead to new electric models with various study models.

Once again: plans to expand the Tata Punch.ev. there are none to sell in Europe. However, do you see opportunities for such a model in our market? Why or why not?