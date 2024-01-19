Disagreement on not buying electronic buses; Concessional buses will not be available-KB Ganesh Kumar|Manorama News|Manorama Online|Breaking News|Latest News

#Disagreement #buying #electronic #buses #Concessional #buses #availableKB #Ganesh #KumarManorama #NewsManorama #OnlineBreaking #NewsLatest #News

Thiruvananthapuram – There is a difference of opinion in the organization regarding the position of Transport Minister KB Ganesh Kumar that KSRTC will no longer buy electric buses. If the Minister’s policy is implemented, the concessional buses through the Central Government and KIFB schemes will not be available. VK Prashanth, MLA Vatiyoorkau of the capital city, which implemented the electric bus project, said that KSRTC should try to run the electric bus project profitably. Party Secretary MV Govindan also stated that if the people are interested, they will go ahead with electric buses. As the differences widened, the minister’s office asked the KSRTC for information on the service of electric buses.

90 electric buses in the capital have been acquired through the Smart City project. 100 crore rupees were obtained in this way. 60 more buses bought through Kifbi have reached the capital. Rising diesel prices and air pollution issues have led most states to switch to electric buses. The organization alleges that the minister’s words are taking KSRTC back to the old days when the world was turning to EVs.

The counter-argument is that electric buses are less profitable because they have fewer seats. It is also argued that if the current rate is raised, it will make a profit. Proponents of EV vehicles argue that the public transport system cannot be operated solely for the sake of profit.

∙ KSRTC Diesel Bus

Daily average service is 350 km

Mileage – Maximum 4 km per liter diesel

Income Rs.12000–15000 (may vary depending on routes)

Seats 51

4400 in total bus

The cost of the bus is 23 lakhs

∙ Electric buses

Daily average service is 200 km

Mileage – 1600 rupees for one time full charge

Income Rs.4000 (may vary depending on routes)

Seats 23

A total of 90 buses

The price of the bus is above 80 lakhs

