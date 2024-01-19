Disappearance of Lina: the teenager filed a complaint for rape in 2022

#Disappearance #Lina #teenager #filed #complaint #rape

the essential According to information from Latest News from Alsace, Lina, the 15-year-old teenager who disappeared in Bas-Rhin last September, had filed a complaint for rape in 2022. The latter would have been closed without further action .

Lina, a 15-year-old teenager who disappeared in September in Alsace and has not been found since, had filed a complaint for rape in June 2022 against two young adults, we learned on Friday from her family’s lawyer, confirming information from the Latest News from Alsace (DNA).

According to the regional daily, the young girl, then aged 13 years and 8 months, had spent an evening at a friend’s home in spring 2022 during which she had sexual relations with two young men.

She then filed a complaint for rape on June 27, 2022, but her complaint would have been closed without further action by the Saverne public prosecutor’s office (Bas-Rhin) for “insufficiently characterized” offense, again according to the daily, while the two young people spoke of “consensual” sexual relations.

When requested, the Saverne public prosecutor’s office did not respond to AFP’s questions. The family’s lawyer, Me Matthieu Airoldi, confirmed the filing of this complaint.

A disappearance on September 23

The teenager disappeared on September 23 after leaving her home to go to the Saint-Blaise-la-Roche (Bas-Rhin) station, about three kilometers away, a journey she was accustomed to TO DO.

Several searches have been organized since his disappearance but have not led to the discovery of any convincing clues. Water points were also probed, without result.

The investigation into his disappearance was first carried out by the Saverne public prosecutor’s office, which then transferred responsibility to the Strasbourg public prosecutor’s office.

A judicial investigation “against X” was opened for “kidnapping and sequestration not followed by voluntary release of more than seven days”.

In its last communication on the case, on October 2, the Strasbourg public prosecutor’s office announced that the investigation was moving “towards long-term investigations under the authority of the two investigating magistrates in charge of the case, (. ..) no avenue being ruled out or favored”.