Disappointed for Vincent Kompany and co: Burnley holds out for a long time against Tottenham, but is out of the FA Cup after Porro’s wonderful goal | Foreign Football

Disappointed Vincent Kompany: Burnley holds long time against Tottenham in Cup after Porro's wonderful goal

No cup stunt for coach Vincent Kompany’s Burnley. The ‘Clarets’ lost 1-0 to Tottenham after a late goal from Pedro Porro. Due to this loss, Burnley has now been eliminated from all cup competitions. All focus now turns to operation rescue in the Premier League.

No Premier League football, but FA Cup this weekend in England. Kompany’s Burnley was allowed to visit the capital London for a match against Tottenham. Delcroix was once again given a starting place at the ‘Clarets’. With Vitinho (Cercle), Cullen (Anderlecht), Zaroury (Charleroi) and Foster (Westerlo), there were four players who kicked off at Burnley with a past in the Jupiler Pro League.

After relatively good opening minutes, the visitors soon had to suffer the law of the strongest. Richarlison shot wide from an angle. Moments later, he kicked Muric from almost the same position. In between, the Burnley goalkeeper made a nice floating jump on a curl from Johnson. The ‘Clarets’ declined, but were close to taking the lead after half an hour. Zaroury had a masterful pass to put Amdouni in front of Vicario. The Swiss’ control was not good, the finishing was even poorer. Kompany clutched his head.

Zeki Amdouni leaves the 0-1. © Action Images via

There was a lot less goal danger in the second half. Muric had to save Johnson’s shot just after the hour mark. The match dragged on a bit. The Burnley defense – with Delcroix in the lead – held up excellently. The ‘Clarets’ seemed to be heading for a replay until ten minutes before the end when Porro had a world goal in mind. The Spaniard took a shot from about 25 meters away. The bolt disappeared wonderfully into the top left corner. A big downer for Burnley. In the final minute, Delcroix saw another shot blocked.

Castagne will continue

Timothy Castagne and Fulham secured their place in the sixteenth finals. That with a win against Rotherham, the red lantern from the English second division. Castagne and co. a goal from Bobby De Cordova-Reid halfway through the first half was enough. Castagne was allowed to rest ten minutes before the whistle.

Pedro Porro © AP

Live blog

view new updates view important updates

90’+7′

Yellow card for Bryan Gil

90’+5′

End of second half

90’+1′

Yellow card for Mike Trésor

83′

Rodrigo Bentancur is replaced by Jamie Donley

83′

Richarlison is replaced by Dane Scarlett

83′

Brennan Johnson is replaced by Ryan Sessegnon

78′

1-0 GOAL from Pedro Porro!

A goal that literally and figuratively falls from the sky in London. Right back Porro recovers the ball in Burnley’s half and takes a shot from about 25 meters. The Spaniard’s shot disappears into the top left corner. What a wonderful goal. But what a downer for Kompany and co.

77′

Oliver Skipp is replaced by Pierre-Emile Højbjerg

72′

Replay?

Twenty minutes of football left in the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. If there is a tie at the final whistle, we will not get extra time, but we will get a replay.

67′

Charlie Taylor is replaced by Ameen Al-Dakhil

67′

Anass Zaroury is replaced by Mike Trésor

22:27

Yesterday

© REUTERS

© Action Images via

65′

Johnson on Muric

Another good chance for Spurs. Udogie finds Johnson in the second zone, who tries with a volley. Muric processes the leather to the side.

63′

The match continues

Burnley is holding up quite easily at the moment. Can Tottenham pile on the pressure again like they did in the early part of the first half?

58′

Giovani Lo Celso is replaced by Bryan Gil

58′

Wilson Odobert is replaced by Josh Brownhill

56′

Good Delcroix

Our compatriot is playing a good match in the heart of the Burnley defense for the time being. Across all competitions, this is only the sixth time that Delcroix has kicked off this season.

50′

Krul Kulusevski

A nice start to the second half. Kulusevki tries with the left, the curl disappears next to Muric’s cage.

46′

Lyle Foster is replaced by Jacob Bruun Larsen

45′

Second half kicked off

load more

Statistics

Line-up

