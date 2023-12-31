Disassembling a Mercedes V8 engine revealed a common problem

#Disassembling #Mercedes #engine #revealed #common #problem

The damage to the popular bike of the German brand is serious (VIDEO)

Just because an engine is fitted to a top-of-the-range car from a reputable brand doesn’t mean it can’t cause problems. As an example of this, the YouTube channel I Do Cars pointed to the Mercedes-Benz M278 engine – a 4.7-liter twin-turbo V8 fitted to the ML550 model.

The engine was disassembled which revealed serious problems inside the cylinders. Right from the start, things don’t go well. Strange crackling noises are heard when starting the engine, and a lot of deposits are noticed on the spark plugs. The intakes have a lot of carbon on the valves which is more than normal for a direct injection engine.

In addition, one of the tensioners in the timing chain is loose, suggesting that someone else has worked on this engine in the past. The oil in the motor is also of poor quality, and the filter is full of thin pieces of metal, which promises serious trouble.

The problems become apparent as soon as the cylinders are removed. Several cylinders have deep grooves. The host in the video notes that these scratches are not only deep enough to be felt with a fingernail, but also felt with the hand. The pistons are also seriously worn.

Mercedes-Benz puts the M278 engine on a variety of models, including some models in the E, S, CL, CLS, ML, and GL classes. Similar problems also occur with the AMG-version of this motor (M157). This also applies to another unit – the M276 V6.

The presenter does not indicate a reason for the problem, but in various Mercedes-Benz forums, owners of cars with such engines are trying to give explanations. Some argue that this is due to the excessive interval between oil changes that the manufacturer recommends. Still others are of the opinion that it is a problem with the piston ring.

