discounts of up to 5 thousand euros. Requirements, amounts and how to apply

#discounts #thousand #euros #Requirements #amounts #apply

Car ecobonuses are starting again, with bookings starting today on the website www.ecobonus.mise.gov.it and the first discounts of up to 5 thousand euros. They are valid for the purchase of new green cars or even petrol and diesel cars, if they are not very polluting, and increase if an old vehicle is scrapped. There is an important treasure in the field, worth around 1 billion, a figure that could even rise in the coming months, reabsorbing the old unspent funds. But it is only the first half of the game, because on February 1st the new incentive plan of the Ministry of Business, led by Adolfo Urso, will be presented, which will bring the discounts up to almost 14 thousand euros. The further new applications will therefore start between March and April, with the ambitious aim of pushing consumers to purchase 80-100 thousand cars, simultaneously reducing the monstrous number of 11 million ultra-polluting vehicles (between Euro 0 and Euro 3) present in Italy.