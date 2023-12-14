Discourses of polarization and division among Sunni forces are escalating to seize control of the provincial councils

December 13, 2023

Baghdad/Al-Masala Al-Hadath: The political conflict in the western regions of Iraq is intensifying significantly and dangerously as the provincial council elections in the country approach.

The conflict is centered between Arab Sunni forces, specifically between the “Taqaddum” coalition led by Muhammad Al-Halbousi, and Sunni forces that want the complete political overthrow of Al-Halbousi after his ouster from the presidency of Parliament.

Political disputes between Sunni forces are focused on positions and centers of influence in the western regions, especially in the three governorates inhabited by a Sunni majority, namely Anbar, Nineveh, and Salah al-Din.

This conflict led to an escalation of rhetoric of polarization and division between Sunni forces, which increased fears of the outbreak of armed confrontations between the two parties. Indeed, the past few days have witnessed some security tensions in some areas of western Iraq.

In light of this situation, there are several possible scenarios for the future of the political conflict in the western regions of Iraq, including the escalation scenario. In this scenario, the political conflict between the Sunni forces continues, leading to the outbreak of armed confrontations between the two parties. These confrontations may lead to more security tensions in the western regions.

A political solution may be reached between Sunni forces, leading to a calming of the conflict. This solution may include negotiations between the two parties, or intervention by external parties, such as the Iraqi government or neighboring countries.

The political conflict between Sunni forces may continue, but it will remain at a relatively low pace. This low pace may continue until the provincial council elections, which may lead to a change in the balance of power between the Sunni forces, which may affect the course of the conflict.

The political conflict in the western regions of Iraq is likely to continue in the coming period, especially with the approaching provincial council elections.

The conflict is centered between the “Taqaddum” Party, led by the dismissed Speaker of Parliament, Muhammad al-Halbousi, and other Sunni parties, most notably the “Al-Hal” Party, led by Jamal al-Karbouli, and other figures allied with him, most notably Rafi’ al-Issawi, Mishaan al-Jubouri, Muthanna al-Samarrai, and Rafi’ al-Fahdawi.

The differences between the forces competing for the upcoming governorate councils (local governments) are not related to a vision or program, but rather revolve around competition for positions and gains.

Sheikh Farouk Al-Dulaimi, a tribal sheikh in Anbar Governorate, said, “The political conflict in the western regions is intensifying significantly and dangerously as the provincial council elections approach.”

Legal affairs expert Ali Al-Tamimi said, “The Election Commission must monitor the speeches made by some political parties during their electoral conferences, and hold accountable any party or person who makes any statement that may lead to any security or social problems. Election propaganda cannot be used as a means of subjugation and betrayal.” Such actions are held accountable by law.”

