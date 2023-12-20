Discover 3 signs on the skin that can reveal heart problems

#Discover #signs #skin #reveal #heart #problems

If not detected early and treated, cardiovascular diseases can be fatal. Therefore, spotting any warning signs is very important.

Some of the signs of heart disease are well known, such as chest pain. However, others are less so. According to an expert, there are some more unexpected symptoms that can appear on the skin.

Dermatologist Dr. Dustin Portela warned on TikTok about some important clues.

“Dermatologists are trained to look for signs of internal disease arising on your skin,” he said. And in the case of heart disease it is no different.

The three signs we should pay attention to are:

leg swelling

crooked fingers

Frank’s sign (a diagonal fold on the earlobe)

The first sign, according to him, is swelling of the legs, especially bilateral edema, which means that the swelling is affecting both limbs, such as both legs, and not just one.

“When you have swelling in your legs, it could be a sign of heart failure,” he said.

According to the Mayo Clinic, this occurs when the lower chamber of the heart also stops pumping blood.

Blood can “back up” in the legs, ankles and feet, causing edema.

The other sign is what is called clubbing, a downward curve of the nail while the tip of the finger becomes swollen. This could be a sign of heart disease, heart infection or lung disease, according to the doctor.

And lastly, it’s something called Frank’s sign, which is a diagonal crease in the earlobe that can be an indicator of heart disease.

But additional studies have shown that it’s probably not as highly correlated and has more to do with age.

A case study published in the BMJ said research showed a “significant association” of Frank’s sign with increased risks of ischemic heart disease and heart attacks.

