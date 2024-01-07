Discover some of the most beautiful panoramic accommodations in Romania

#Discover #beautiful #panoramic #accommodations #Romania

Our country is rich in natural beauty and scenic spots, and numerous accommodation options promise a memorable experience with spectacular scenery and stunning panoramic views.

Economedia has made a list of some of the most beautiful panoramic accommodations in Romania.

Transylvania Amphitheater

The Transilvania Amphitheater is located in Moieciu de Jos, in Brașov county. It is located in one of the most beautiful viewpoints in the Carpathians and offers a 360 degree panorama towards the Bucegi mountains and the Piatra Craiului mountains.

A small room at the Transilvania Amphitheater starts from 655 lei for two people with breakfast included.

The Transilvania Amphitheater is an ecological complex set up on an area of ​​100 ha. The rooms are located in restored 200-year-old buildings, where hay was stored in the past.

The paint used for the interior of the accommodation units is made by hand from plants and fruits. In addition, the rooms have beamed ceilings and functional furniture made of wood and other natural materials.

The Transilvania Amphitheater provides fresh dishes, mostly prepared with ingredients that come from the farms and gardens within the property. There are also options for vegan or vegetarian guests. You can taste birch sap, homemade wine, herbal and fruit teas, as well as traditional fruit alcoholic drinks.

You can reach the Transilvania Amphitheater on foot, on one of the ecotourist routes, or by any kind of car, when weather conditions permit.

Raven’s Nest

Photo source: ravensnest.eu

Raven’s Nest is a hidden accommodation in a wilder area of ​​Romania, in the Apuseni mountains. The settlement in the village of Sălciua de Jos, Alba county, is made entirely of wooden structures, originally rural houses or warehouses from the Apuseni Mountains, the oldest building dating from the 19th century in 1896. These have been restored and transformed into structures of unique accommodation that combines old elements with contemporary features, outlining a secluded village with a unique architectural touch.

“The story of the Crow’s Nest began on one of our mountain hikes. While exploring the area, we noticed two ravens flying above us, leading us to this cauldron-shaped piece of land. As we were to discover, crows along with eagles chose this amazing place to build their nests. In the end, we did the same,” the founders say on the website.

Raven’s Nest is a seasonal mountain retreat, open from April to October. A small room for two people starts from 145 euros (725 lei).

Here in the mountains

La Noi la Munte is an accommodation located in the Apuseni Mountains, in Mătișești, Horea Municipality, Alba County. Initially, the founders wanted to restore an old house to be the family’s holiday home, but later put it on the tourist circuit. Now, the project has become a complex of 5 chalets for 2+1 people, Montesse Chalet for 4+2 people and the Old Domain on which the restored Old House is located, which provides accommodation for 8 people.

A house for 2+1 people starts from 600 lei per night during the week and 750 lei per night at the weekend.

Panoramic refuges Cheile Bicazului

Photo source: Olivian / Our Mountains

For those who want a wilder experience, one of the most beautiful panoramas they can wake up to is the one above the Bicazului Gorge. Here, in the Cheile Bicazului-Hăşmaş National Park, there are two panoramic mountain refuges, which represent the end point of some ascending routes. One of the panoramic refuges is located on Piatra Poienii, and the other on Uncigaş mountain.

“At one of the cabins, from the main window you can see part of the Bicazului Gorge and, in front, the Altar Stone, and from the side you can see Suhardul Mic and the part of the Bicazului Gorge that leads to the Lacu Roşu resort. And from the panoramic cabin on Mount Uncigaş, you can see the Red Lake area, up to the main ridge of Hăşmaş”, Simon Laszlo, president of the “Gyilkosto Adventure” Association from Gheorgheni, which developed the project in collaboration with the Salvamont Salvaspeo Service of Harghita County Council and in partnership with the Cheile Bicazului-Hăşmaş National Park.

There is no charge to stay in the refuge.

In order to have access inside, you need to call the Salvamont service for an appointment.

You will still need sleeping bags.

Stâna Târle cabin

The Stâna Târle cabin is located in the Sinaia resort, at 1,600 meters above sea level. It has 12 accommodation places distributed in 3 double rooms and 2 triple rooms, a living room with a fireplace and a kitchen.

The whole cottage can be rented, in the off-season, for 3,500 lei/night, for a minimum of two nights, and in season (1 December – 1 May) for a minimum of two nights for 4,500 lei/night.

Pasul Palma Village Bucovina

Photo source: pasul-palma-village.ro

Pasul Palma Village is located in Ciumârna, Suceava County, Bucovina. Initially, it was a restaurant, and later the owner expanded the investment with accommodation spaces, Cătălin Urdoi, photographer and promoter of Bucovina, writes on Facebook.

It has several cabins, some modernist mirror-covered, and others “A” shaped, enough to accommodate either a couple and two children, or 4 adults and 4 children.

The cabin for 4 adults and 4 children starts from 1,200 lei per night,

Tiny house Râmetea

Tiny house Râmetea is a more unique experience in the Apuseni area, perfect for nature and retreat lovers. The accommodation is small, suitable for two people, preferably a couple, and the services offered are minimalistic. However, the view of Pietra Secuiului is unique, especially since it can be admired directly from the bed, from the hammock or from a bathtub installed on the terrace.

One night’s accommodation also starts from 420 lei.

Panoramic Hut

Photo source: Facebook / Panoramic Colibița

Panoramic Colibița is a resort located in Bistrița county that offers an amazing view of Lake Colibița. The hotel is a perfect destination for families with children, but it also suits business tourism just as well. The resort offers tourists 15 apartments and 3 rooms, ensuring a total accommodation capacity of 70 people. It has a conference room and a cinema with a capacity of 43 seats, which can be converted into a lecture hall.

A standard room starts from 700 lei.

Akasha Retreat

Photo source: Facebook / Akasha Retreat

Akasha Retreat is located at an altitude of 1000 m, on the Main Street of Peștera Village, Bran. The accommodation has an impressive view of the Carpathian mountains and the Piatra Craiului mountains. Akasha Retreat offers a restaurant and bar, sauna, outdoor Jacuzzi and relaxation therapies such as massages or yoga classes that you can sign up for at reception during your stay.

A night’s accommodation for two people is close to 800 lei.

Regardless of your choice, Romania opens its arms to you with impressive landscapes and accommodations that will remain in your memory. So, get your camera ready and pack your bags to discover the beauty of our country in a truly panoramic way!