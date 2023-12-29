discover the capabilities of the Apple Watch Series 9

#discover #capabilities #Apple #Watch #Series

gadgets

Nacho Grosso

@grosso_nacho

@grosso_nacho Cádiz (1973) Writer and editor specialized in technology. Writing professionally since 2017 for broadcast media and blogs in Spanish.



With the start of the new year, many people are looking for ways to improve their health and well-being. He Apple Watch Series 9 It is presented as an ideal ally for this and other purposes, offering a wide range of functions and applications designed to help users lead a healthier and more active lifestyle. Below, we explore how this device can be a valuable resource in achieving your physical, mental health, and safety goals.

In shape with the Apple Watch Series 9

Reach your goals, ring by ring

Apple Watch Series 9 helps you monitor your daily activity through Activity rings, including active calories, total steps, and completed workouts. This year, make a goal to close your rings every day and stay motivated with prizes, personalized training and Activity competitions.

Measure your movement

This watch is a versatile tool for recording various types of exercises, from strength training to yoga. It offers detailed tracking with advanced metrics such as Heart Rate Zones, power and gradient, encouraging you to see your progress.

Reach the finish line

Designed for outdoor adventures, Apple Watch is your perfect companion for activities like Hiking, cycling, running, swimming or surfing. Choose the activity that you like the most and embark on the adventure.

Mentally fit

The mood recording feature allows you to track your emotions, helping to improve your well-being. Analyze factors that can influence your mood, such as sleep and exercise.

Breathe

Use the Mindfulness app to Dedicate a few minutes a day to relaxation and mindfulness. Add the Breathe dial to remind you to disconnect and breathe consciously throughout the day.

Be constant

Take advantage of personalized Fitness+ plans. Choose the days, duration, types of trainingmeditation, trainers and music for a plan tailored to you.

Health and security

Watch your heart

Receive alerts about unusual heart rates or arrhythmias, allowing you to take preventative measures and consult your doctor.

Blood oxygen is key

measure your blood oxygen level with an advanced sensor, obtaining useful information about your general health.

ECG at any time

The ECG app allows you to capture an electro yrrecord symptoms such as rapid or skipped heartbeatsproviding crucial data for doctors.

Emergency services

In case of serious accidents, the watch may contact emergency servicesshare your location and notify your contacts.

Sleep better

The Sleep app helps you create a sleep routine and better understand the phases of nighttime sleep.

Connectivity

stay in contact

Send text messages, make a calls and listen to music from your wrist, even without an iPhone or WiFi connection.

get organized

Accede a recent information from your favorite apps and receive helpful reminders and notifications.

A new magical gesture

He double tap gesture It makes interaction with the watch easier, ideal for times when your hands are busy.

Enjoy, download and pay easily

Access Apple Music, download apps from the App Store and make secure payments with Apple Pay.

Apps for a more active life

Starting in January, you’ll find app compilations curated by the App Store editorial team, designed to help you achieve your New Year’s resolutions. You will discover apps like Sleep Cycle, AllTrails, StepsApp, BodyFast, Calm y Headspace, among others, that will help you live more actively and consciously. In addition, you will find suggestions for apps such as Strava, SwingVision o RunGo to maintain an active life during the year 2024. You have no more excuses, it’s time to put your Apple Watch Series 9 to work and take advantage of all its features.

The latest technology