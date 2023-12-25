Discover the first laptops equipped with Intel Core Ultra Meteor Lake with AI – LaptopSpirit

#Discover #laptops #equipped #Intel #Core #Ultra #Meteor #Lake #LaptopSpirit

With its new 14th generation Core Ultra processors focused on AI, codenamed Meteor Lake, Intel is opening new horizons made possible by Artificial Intelligence. On the agenda for equipped laptops, better energy management and boosted graphics performance thanks to the integrated Intel ARC chip. At the end of 2023, a few models are already appearing on the shelves. Let’s see which ones.

Meteor Lake 2024: what’s new for this 14th generation Intel?

What’s intriguing about these new Intel Meteor Lake Core Ultra chips is their new design. They essentially stack smaller, self-contained “chiplets” using Intel’s Foveros 3D packaging technology to create a single chip made up of chiplets that can be turned on and off individually.

Intel isn’t the first chipmaker to take this approach; AMD already follows a similar manufacturing pattern, as does Apple. But these are the first Intel chips to feature this chipset design, and they have something no other Intel laptop chip had until now: an NPU (or Neural Processing Unit). It’s an island of low-power cores optimized to do the kind of algorithmic work that we now group under the label “AI.” Think about machine learning, voice recognition, blurring your background during video calls, and more.

This is critical because previously, running such workloads on an Intel laptop would require the CPU (and GPU, if it exists) to do the computational work that these types of AI tasks often require. But with a Meteor Lake laptop, that work can be offloaded to the NPU, freeing up the CPU and GPU for other things.

The NPU can also work in tandem with the CPUs and GPUs of the Meteor Lake chips, to complete these AI tasks even faster, leading to performance improvements over current laptops.

Want to find out what it actually contains? We tested one of the first laptops equipped with a Core Ultra 7 155H, the Asus ZenBook 14 OLED UX3405.

A wide range of PCs available

These Core Ultra processors will be integrated into more than 230 laptops at around thirty suppliers, Intel said. The founder works in particular with laptop manufacturers to design Evo Edition PCs with ten hours of battery life on 1080p displaysknowing that higher definitions reduce battery life requirements.

Intel Meteor Lake laptops already in stock

14″ OLED 2880 * 1800 (Retina), Core Ultra 7 155H, Intel ARC, SSD 1 To, 1,3 Kg

First laptop PC equipped with an Intel Meteor Lake processorAcer Swift Go SFG14-72-716N easy to carry with a 14-inch High Definition High Fidelity 2.8K OLED DCI-P3 screen whose responsiveness is enhanced…

14″ OLED 2880 * 1800 (Retina), Core Ultra 7 155H, Intel ARC, SSD 1 To, 1,2 Kg

Nomadic with its 13-hour battery life and original with its easy-to-carry blue design, the multimedia portable PC Asus Zenbook 14 OLED UX3450MA-PP016W (UX3405MA-PP016W) High Definition High Fidelity equipped with a 14 inch 16/10th 2.8K OLED screen whose frequency of 120Hz improves fluidity benefits from a Meteor processor The…

13″ OLED 2880 * 1800 (Retina), Core Ultra 7 155H, Intel ARC, SSD 1 To, 1,0 Kg

Very light with its weight of 990 grams, the versatile High Definition High Fidelity multimedia portable PCMSI Prestige 13 AI Evo A1MG-007FR nomad with 10 hours of battery life offers a 2-factor biometric authentication solution (fingerprint reader + infrared webcam for facial recognition), Wi-Fi 7 connectivity and…

16″ IPS 2560 * 1600 (16:10), Core Ultra 7 155H, Intel ARC, SSD 1 To, 1,2 Kg

Nomad thanks to its 10-hour battery life MSI Prestige 16 AI Evo B1MG-012FR thin and light is a High Definition multimedia portable PC with its 16-inch 16/10th 2.5K IPS screen with DCI-P3 colors much more faithful than average….

14″ OLED 2880 * 1800 (Retina), Core Ultra 7 155H, Intel ARC, SSD 1 To, 1,2 Kg

Large amount of 32 GB RAM for the nomadic multimedia laptop Asus ZenBook 14 OLED UX3405MA-PZ117W High Definition High Fidelity Blue easy to carry with a battery life of 13 hours equipped with a processor…

