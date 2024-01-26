discover the magnesium-rich vegetable prized by nutrition and longevity experts

#discover #magnesiumrich #vegetable #prized #nutrition #longevity #experts

We know that a good diet helps prevent the effects of skin aging.

But now the experts are unanimous

There is a vegetable that is very effective against the passage of time

Pumpkin is a nutritional treasure. It is recommended by longevity experts and nutritionists. This food stands out for its richness in magnesium. In addition to its concentration of vitamins, this low-calorie vegetable provides satiety while promoting the health of the skin, hair and immune system. Dr Vicente Mera, specialist in anti-aging medicine, emphasizes that certain superfoods, including pumpkin, have virtues to slow down the aging process. Indeed, its high fiber content contributes to weight loss while providing anti-inflammatory and laxative benefits, thanks to its richness in magnesium and zinc.

Benefits for skin and hair health

Pumpkin turns out to be a precious nutritional treasure, as the pharmacist and nutritionist says Paula Martin Clares, emphasizing its importance in one’s pantry for preparing healthy and delicious meals. In her book “La salud de tu piel está en la que comes”, she highlights the benefits of this food, highlighting its antioxidant carotenes, essential for healthy skin and eyes. Protective properties pumpkin against UV rays help prevent wrinkles and spots, supported by its richness in vitamins C and E, thus strengthening the production of collagen for young and radiant skin. In addition, its zinc concentration, as highlighted Dr Raquel Amaro from the clinic Capilar in Madrid, favors hair health by protecting follicles and preventing imbalances in the hair life cyclethus avoiding a premature fall.

The richness in magnesium of this vegetable is a crucial point: this nutrient acts positively on the muscular and nervous system, thus promoting general well-being and relaxation of both systems. Dr. Mera also emphasizes the high tryptophan content of its seeds, participating in the improvement of serotonin levels and the regulation of depressive behavior.

Strengthening the immune system: The anti-inflammatory properties of pumpkin

Pumpkin is known for its anti-inflammatory propertiess, an asset that the nutritional coach Sandra Lorden highlights in its list of foods promoting digestive health. Paula Martin Clares confirms its potential to strengthen the immune system. According to Natalia Galannutritionist at BluaU Sanitaspumpkin is a recommended ally in the prevention of flu thanks to its richness in beta-carotene, a precursor of vitamin A which strengthens the immune system and offers protection against viruses. It also specifies that, for Those with allergies, carrots may be a similarly beneficial alternative.

Various recipes you can make with pumpkin

The pumpkin offers a diversity of culinary preparations, way beyond cream or puree. Here are some suggestions:

In cooked salad, accompanied by green leaves, pomegranate, walnuts, goat cheese and a balsamic vinaigrette. Nutritionist Beatriz Larrea recommends following with a main course of seafood, meat or fish for optimal satiety and slow glucose absorption thanks to vegetables, healthy fats and proteins.

Transformed into chips (thinly sliced ​​and baked) with spices for a healthy snack.

Used in a wrap with feta, tomatoes, lettuce and avocado for a delicious option.

Integrated into rice dishes, quinoa or lentils to make a spicy curry, adding a touch of flavor and nutrients.