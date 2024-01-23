“Discover the secret: a cheap and available Egyptian fruit that eliminates constipation in 5 minutes and fights high blood sugar and osteoporosis… a miracle for weight loss!”

#Discover #secret #cheap #Egyptian #fruit #eliminates #constipation #minutes #fights #high #blood #sugar #osteoporosis.. #miracle #weight #loss

Egyptian plums are famous for their quality, and Qalyubia Governorate is home to the largest plum-growing farm in the Arab world. It is known that prunes or dried plums work as a natural treatment for constipation, because plums in themselves are the easiest and quickest natural solution to move the intestines.

Plums and prunes contain sorbitol, a sugar alcohol that has a laxative effect just as effective as laxatives.

Some studies have shown that prunes may be more effective than fibers such as psyllium, and thus contribute to treating constipation as quickly as possible.

How many pieces should you eat?

The effective dose to get rid of constipation quickly may be about 50 grams, or 7 medium-sized prunes, twice a day, taking care to increase the amount of water and fiber consumed each day.

People with irritable bowel syndrome may want to avoid eating prunes, because sugar alcohols contain a high percentage of FODMAPs, which cause colon irritation and uncomfortable symptoms.

How to eat prunes

Prunes can be eaten as they are or added to oatmeal, yogurt, fruit salad, etc.

Other benefits of prunes

1- Cancer prevention

Prunes protect against cancer because they contain phenol, which acts as an antioxidant and rids the body of free radicals that attack and destroy cells and cause the formation of cancer cells such as colon cancer.

2- Protection against the risks of osteoporosis

Many studies have proven that eight to ten prunes daily protects post-menopausal women from osteoporosis, because they clearly contribute to increasing bone density, and this is one of the most important benefits of prunes or dried plums.

3- Preventing heart disease

One of the benefits of prunes is that it protects against heart disease, atherosclerosis, and rheumatism because it increases the body’s immunity, because it contains large amounts of vitamin C and the natural fibers it contains.

4- Help treat anemia

High levels of vitamin C help increase the absorption of iron into the body and improve cases of anemia.

5- Control blood sugar and maintain weight

Prunes contain a high percentage of fiber, which delays the exit of food from the stomach and thus delays the absorption of sugar into the blood. These fibers also increase the body’s sensitivity to insulin secretion, which can protect or even treat type 2 diabetes. These fibers also provide a feeling of fullness. Which reduces food intake and thus maintains body weight.