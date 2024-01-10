discover this recipe developed by a dietitian that will stop your sugar cravings

#discover #recipe #developed #dietitian #stop #sugar #cravings

Do you suffer from many cravings during the day?

What if a drink could solve everything?

Discover the recipe for this drink

What you eat has a significant impact on your insulin levels. A poor diet can lead to overproduction of insulin, leading to episodes of hypoglycemia. These drops in blood sugar cause you to seek out sugary foods to compensate, thus creating a cycle and we don’t want that! In short, sugar consumption leads to more sugar cravings. This may have consequences for your health contributing to the development of type 2 diabetes. But what do fast sugars also store fats as a result? Your weight climbs considerably on the scale. So if you want to have strong health and a summer body for 2024, you know what you have to do.

Sweet temptations: a daily challenge

Sweet temptations, whether cookies, candies or pastries, are always there when you’re feeling hungry. Sugar cravings are a part of everyday life for many, but there are ways to tame them. On Instagram, the dietician Charline Wirth, aka @charlinediététicienne and author of “My low GI recipes – special anti-glucose”, shares tips and recipes with its 171,000 subscribers. In particular, it offers a drink aimed at regulating blood sugar and controlling sugar cravings, part of its desire to share effective advice and vegan recipes, such as its famous protein quesadilla without meat.

Drink to quell sugar cravings: a dietician’s recipe

The recipe for a special drink shared on its networks is unanimous. According to this expert, this infusion could help avoid hormonal fluctuations and insulin peaks, while limiting fatigue which drives people to seek out foods that provide quick energy and pleasure. However, she humorously points out that this recipe probably cannot counter sugar cravings linked to emotional comfort or well-established habits. She also mischievously recalls that herbal medicine can do nothing to regulate blood sugar levels after a feast of well-cooked pasta, a Magnum double caramel and a Coke.

Here is the recipe for this anti-sugar craving infusion:

Ingredients :

2 dried bay leaves

2 dried sage leaves

1 apple cut into cubes

To prepare this drink, put all the ingredients in a saucepan. Bring to the boil, then simmer for a minute. Leave to infuse for three hours, then filter the mixture. You can enjoy this infusion hot or cold. Charline Wirth recommends two glasses per day. It is important to note that the dietitian highlights a contraindication: “For any contraindication, seek the advice of your doctor. Not suitable for pregnant women. »

In addition to this drink, other infusions can help reduce sugar cravings. In a previous interview in the magazine Current wifethe naturopath Catherine Lavigne shared other herbal infusion recipes. She particularly recommended cinnamon, chamomile, linden and peppermint. “These infusions contain many active ingredients. You can have up to three large cups a day.. However, it is advisable to limit consumption to 75 cl, because infusions can have diuretic effects which strain the kidneys”, she clarified.