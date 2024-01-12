Discussion – The era of Wi-Fi 7 begins. The first certified devices with multiple times higher speeds will arrive soon – Živě.cz

#Discussion #era #WiFi #begins #certified #devices #multiple #times #higher #speeds #arrive #Živě.cz

A similarly senseless pursuit of virtual numbers, such as increasing the number of pixels in displays and cameras on mobile phones. Most people take a picture of something with a camera with tens of millions of pixels and send it to Facebook in 1024×768 resolution. The full resolution in JPEG will be 15MB per click, and no one wants to send or store that, so it’s pointless.

WiFi, which can do many times more than any medium, which can then be transferred to the infrastructure, is even more pointless. Most of the traffic in corporate networks is at most tens of megabits, and it is far more important than that it goes faster, that it goes as stable as possible. And on the contrary, it has always gotten worse with higher speeds. Even between ACv2 and AX, which brags about how it’s a more durable standard. In the same way, a larger bandwidth is unnecessary, because the maximum throughput takes place in the so-called microcells, which is a space within a few meters of the AP. In other words, to cover at such a speed, you need more APs in the same area. And where there are more APs, you need more non-overlapping channels so that the APs do not interfere with each other. And the band is not inflatable, so even stupid 80MHz is often unrealistic. Adding the 6GHz band won’t help you much, because it crawls through walls even worse than 5GHz.

You can complain at home about the fact that your file transfer to your home NAS goes at gigabit, even with the current standard, and it won’t go faster to anyone, because a 10-gigabit switch, a 10-gigabit connection to the AP and to the NAS, and especially a home NAS that runs at the appropriate speed, will be bought at home just someone who can’t get enough of anything useful. Of course, there is a small percentage of people who would really use it, but for most it is like driving a super sports car that can carry three kilos, to work where you drive as fast as a felicia 1.3 MPI.