Discussions between Vanhaezebrouck and AA Gent may become more concrete after the winter mercato: “Difficult to predict what will happen” | Sport

Hein Vanhaezebrouck (59) and AA Gent are ‘on speaking terms’. But white smoke about a possible contract extension is not immediate. In fact, the winner of the Trophy Raymond Goethals does not rule out that he will “retire permanently after this season”.

The first exploratory discussions between the success coach and the club have started. That is what Hein Vanhaezebrouck said after winning the Raymond Goethals Trophy and that is what can also be heard within AA Gent. Owner Sam Baro is busy practicing: which people does he put in which position? The coach is of course important in this. At AA Gent they are satisfied with Vanhaezebrouck’s work, it would be logical if they wanted to continue with the West Flemish. But a decision? No, it’s not for right away. Only in February, after the winter mercato, will the talks become more concrete. Let’s wait and see whether both parties eventually find each other again.

On Monday, Vanhaezebrouck was voted the best Belgian trainer for the second time in his career in the presence of the crème de la crème of Belgian coaches. Hein won ahead of Will Still and Wouter Vrancken. “Shouldn’t we wait for the VAR decision, Hein,” Vrancken joked. A fascinating interview – or what were you thinking? – followed with Vanhaezebrouck.

Congratulations Hein, did you expect it?

“No, not actually. I think it was very difficult for the jury. If the Dutch had participated, there would have been no discussion. Vincent Kompany was also a candidate winner for me, he still became champion with Burnley in the Championship. Although the second division in England, but still a fantastic achievement. Wouter Vrancken was very close to the title. Had he become champion with Genk, he would certainly have won. And Will Still is also doing well with Reims.”

Then why are you the laureate?

“Because once again we are still participating on three fronts? I turned a team in trouble into a stable team again. But this is a prize for the team. As a coach you never win a trophy alone. If the team does well, you as a coach can reap the benefits.”

It’s the second time you win. Are you a better coach now than in 2015?

“Anyway. The years make you better as a coach. Look here at Aimé Anthuenis or Hugo Broos, who continue to take their steps. As a coach you experience so many things, which means you always make progress. Some people relapse after a miracle year, but that means they weren’t ready for it.”

The winner of the Golden Boot usually dreams of a top transfer. Does Hein Vanhaezebrouck also dream of moving abroad?

“No. I’ve never dreamed much. I’m a rationalist, unfortunately. I live in the present. I try to prepare the future of AA Gent, not so much my own future. I am concerned about the interests of the club, my self-interest is secondary to that. That’s what I said to our new owner, Sam Baro. I’m at the end of my contract, but I don’t know what will happen. Everything is possible, even stopping.”

Final?

“Yes, I cannot rule that out. Everything is possible.”

When do you want to make that decision?

“I do not know. Again, I’m busy with the team and the club. I want to get the most out of it, we’ll see afterwards. If you are 35 and you are a novice coach, you want the financial security of a long-term contract. I’ll be 60 in February.”

If you want to buy the latest TV, it costs a lot of money. But if you wait a year, the same television is much cheaper. We must hope that the price of this system will drop and that it will also become affordable for us in Belgium. Hein Vanhaezebrouck

But you still want to get a signal from the club?

“There has already been a signal, in the form of a conversation. But it is not yet concrete and it does not need to be for me. This club is evolving, we are in a shift. What’s going to happen? That is difficult to predict. At such a moment you have to remain calm, think carefully, prepare things and make the right decision at the right time. That shouldn’t happen quickly, quickly. I experienced it once (at Anderlecht, ed.) when everything had to change quickly, quickly and I think everyone saw the consequences. I won’t make that mistake again.”

Does the club not want a signal from you?

“If the day comes when they want me to make a decision, we will.”

Hein Vanhaezebrouck must already know in his head where he wants to go, right?

“No, everything is open. I am now only busy with AA Gent. We are active on three fronts. In the competition we still have to get the maximum points before the break, in order to survive the months of January and February. Because of the Africa Cup we are missing a lot of players, that is really something that I am working on day and night. I really think people underestimate that. That is what I focus on, not on what Hein Vanhaezebrouck will do next year.”

Jan Vertonghen, who is also at the end of his contract, will make the decision in March or April.”

“That is very nice for Jan, but anyone who knows him a little knows that he will play football until he is 45. That’s how he is put together.”

Then we say: Hein Vanhaezebrouck who will remain a trainer until he is 70.

“No, I don’t think so. Certainly not until I’m 70.”

Hein, in the aftermath of the VAR troubles, your manager Michel Louwagie says that more money needs to be pumped in. If necessary, clubs should buy one less player.

“I didn’t immediately think that was Michel’s best proposal. We are already the most affected team. But it is a fact that more investment is needed in VAR tools. The analysis system they use in the Champions League is the solution. Against Antwerp, a Barcelona player was given a red card incorrectly, but this was corrected within 20 seconds. Offside or not, you will have a decision within 30 seconds. So accurate. Here it sometimes takes four minutes and you are still not sure. But it costs money.”

So more money is the solution?

“That is indeed the solution. We have to hope that those programs they use in the Champions League become cheaper. If you want to buy the latest TV, it costs a lot of money. But if you wait a year, the same television is much cheaper. We have to hope that the price of this system will drop and that it will also become affordable for us in Belgium.”

But that system will not solve a phase such as that between Mechele and Cuypers.

“No, that’s right. A penalty phase will always remain a discussion between the referee and the VAR. That will never be flawless, because it remains interpretation.”

Do the clubs want to make those extra investments?

“The big clubs want that because they have more resources. The small clubs have a hard enough time as it is, if they have to invest extra… Investing money is the eternal problem of the Pro League.”

