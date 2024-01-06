Discussions in formation about the rule of law worry lawyers

#Discussions #formation #rule #law #worry #lawyers

The formation discussions about the rule of law are causing concern among prominent lawyers in politics. “It is terrible that we even have to talk about something like the rule of law,” says former chairman of the Senate and lawyer Ankie Broekers-Knol (VVD).

When the PVV, VVD, NSC and BBB decided before Christmas to discuss the formation of a new cabinet, they agreed to first investigate whether a ‘joint baseline’ could be established for safeguarding the Constitution and the democratic constitutional state. . Last week, party leaders held one-on-one discussions about this. The section on the rule of law may be ready very soon.

Broekers-Knol believes it is important that attention is paid to fundamental rights, but calls it ‘idiotic’ that doubts arise during the formation about an ‘iron fact’ such as the rule of law. This requires constant maintenance, says the acting mayor of Bloemendaal. “If things aren’t going well, you have to look at it. But I think that society must also realize much better what a great asset the rule of law and the independent judiciary are.”

The minimum sentence



The judiciary must remain independent, Broekers-Knol warns. PVV, VVD and BBB have plans in their election manifestos to introduce minimum sentences for (serious) violent crimes. “One of the great things about our legal system is that a judge can determine that someone is guilty, but that person does not have to go to jail due to various circumstances. Minimum sentences undermine the independent assessment by a judge.”

Despite her vigilance about the rule of law, the prominent VVD thinks it is good that her party is sitting down with the PVV. “The voter has spoken and for whatever reason he voted for the PVV. Then as a VVD you have to look at how you can participate. You can’t say: we won’t do it because we don’t like the outcome of the elections.”

Community service ban



BBB senator and former judge Robert Croll has similar concerns as Broekers-Knol. He mentions the ban on community service when a convicted person commits a crime for the second time. “As a former judge, I say: let judges provide tailor-made solutions.”

Croll says that, as a senator from a new party, he understands that there is such a thing as faction discipline, but he thinks it is important that MPs can vote without pressure. “Suppose Geert Wilders becomes Prime Minister. Then I hope that, as he says, he will become Prime Minister of all Dutch people. I have been a judge for forty years. There’s no way I’m going to throw everything I’ve worked on in the trash.” Article 1 of the Constitution, the principle of equality, is leading for Croll in assessing government policy.

The same applies to former PvdA senator Joyce Sylvester, chairman of the state committee against discrimination and racism. In that role she already noted that discrimination in the Netherlands is extensive. She points to some bills that are discriminatory, such as a PVV bill to remove group insults from Article 1. “According to the Council of State, this is contrary to international treaties. The forming parties must now ask themselves whether this is what they want.”

Former Minister of Justice Ferd Grapperhaus (CDA) is downright concerned about the formation, in an interview he warns of a ‘sliding scale’. According to Grapperhaus, Wilders does not recognize the separation of powers.

