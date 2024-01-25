#Disease

Reassured Saudi Ministry of HealthCitizens and residents of the Kingdom regarding the statements of the World Health Organization during its participation in the Davos 2024 Economic Forum, about a dangerous disease coming under the name The context in which it is stated.

She drew attention to the fact that such news is repeated every year, and that health care is constantly awaiting and fully prepared for the coming unknown.

The Ministry of Health explained that what the World Health Organization is calling for, and what scientists have called for in the past decades, comes to stimulate health systems and countries in general to raise their capabilities to monitor and confront epidemics, and deal with them with the least possible losses.

Humans are frequently exposed to epidemics

She added that the message repeated annually is that humans are frequently exposed to epidemics “because we coexist with a large number of viruses and germs,” which are constantly changing, making it difficult to predict the types of epidemics and their times of occurrence, and that the unknown disease that may occur in the future is called “disease The unknown disease.

The Ministry of Health continued: “These viruses and germs exist in nature, and for reasons – known only to God – they are able to penetrate natural barriers and infect humans,” but – from God’s mercy – most epidemics do not turn into pandemics, and general pandemics such as Covid are very rare, and we “In constant anticipation of the coming unknown, and this is God’s destiny.”