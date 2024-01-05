#diseases #caused #burning #scented #candles #Cancer #discussed

Harsh warning: diseases caused by burning scented candles / Cancer is also discussed

Scented candles are a way to make our home smell good and to relax. But burning them can increase the risk of health problems, warns a specialist in public health from Semmelweis University in Hungary, Rador Radio Romania reports.

The use of scented candles has been linked to migraines, eye and throat irritation and a higher risk of respiratory diseases.

Cancer is also discussed

Also, these perfumes can aggravate already existing conditions, such as asthma. This is because candles release small particles of other pollutants when they burn. In addition to frequent airing of houses, the best way to improve indoor air quality is to reduce the chemicals we use, according to the expert.

“When it comes to the body’s reaction, the source of the substance does not make a big difference,” explained the specialist. Some candle makers use essential oils to avoid the disadvantages of artificial fragrances, but these also come with health risks.

For example, thujone, found in essential oils, has been linked to damage to the nervous system, while cinnamaldehyde used in some cinnamon-scented candles can cause skin irritation and an allergic reaction. Most candles are made from paraffin wax, and previous studies have suggested that this can cause diseases such as cancer, but the theory is still being studied. Some candle brands also use a wick where the cotton is wrapped around another material, such as metal, producing toxic soot and possible lung problems. “Whether it is produced artificially or naturally, any substance foreign to the body presents a chemical risk”, concluded the specialist.