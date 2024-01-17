Disgruntled German tractor drivers have caused total chaos – Can the government fall into this?

#Disgruntled #German #tractor #drivers #caused #total #chaos #government #fall

Thousands of tractors in Berlin

One of the largest demonstrations of the German farmers’ demonstrations since December took place on Monday, January 15, when approximately 5000 tractors and trucks flooded the center of the German capital, Berlin, above all the boulevard leading to the Brandenburg Gate. It is the anger of the farmers Olaf Scholz it was triggered by the plan of the government led by the chancellor to diesel subsidies for agricultural vehicles will be abolished and exemption from vehicle tax.

Although the cabinet is compared to the original plans backtracked on several points – for example, the diesel subsidy would be phased out continuously until 2026, while the vehicle tax exemption would remain – this was not enough for the farmers, and they continued the demonstration. On Monday, the president of the Farmers’ Association, Joachim Rukwied stood on stage next to him Christian Lindner also the Minister of Finance, whose speech was accompanied by loud whistles and shouts, even after Rukwied tried to calm down the protesters.

In his speech, Lindner said, “I hear you,” but noted:

I cannot promise you more state aid from the federal budget today.

That evening, in an interview with Tagesschau, the public television news channel, the Minister of Finance said that everyone should contribute to putting the budget in order, so that the problems of the public finances should not be solved by raising taxes. In exchange for the austerity, Lindner promised the farmers that they will reduce the bureaucratic burden on agriculture, which he says is a “good compromise”. However, farmers do not think so.

Also on Monday, in the federal parliament, the Bundestag, the leaders of the employers’ organizations met with the presidents of the three government factions – the social democratic SPD, the Greens and the liberal FDP.

Their demand remains that the government should withdraw the diesel subsidy completely.

According to the faction leaders, this is impossible; they also promised to reduce the bureaucracy as “compensation”.

The German budget and economy are in trouble

To understand why the budget cuts are necessary, we have to go back to a decision of the German Constitutional Court in mid-November, when the robed body torpedoed the government’s transfer of the remaining 60 billion euros of the loan taken out due to the coronavirus crisis to the climate fund (KTF) . This created a 60 billion euro hole in the budget, which must be patched from elsewhere. And one of the steps to patch the budget hole is to end the diesel subsidy for farmers, from which the coalition this year It expects savings of 920 million euros.

The situation of the German government is also complicated by the state of the economy. Just on Monday, the Federal Statistical Office announced that In 2023, the German economy fell by 0.3 percent, making Germany the only one of the G7 to experience a recession last year. This year’s prospects are no better. The German industry association BDI, for example, predicts economic growth of just 0.3 percent by 2024 – just as much as last year’s downturn. The leading German economic institutes are only slightly more optimistic: Ifo expects a 0.9 percent increase, RWI 0.8 percent, and DIW 0.6 percent.

How would the austerity affect German agriculture?

German farmers in 2022 and 2023 overall they doubled their profits – wrote the leading German economic newspaper, Handelsblatt. This is largely due to the increase in food prices following the outbreak of the war in Ukraine. Of course, it should be added that due to the dependence on the weather, the profits of agriculture show significant annual fluctuations, but at the same time it is a fact that looking at last year’s profits, the austerity is not hitting farmers at the worst time.

The loss of the diesel subsidy certainly does not threaten the existence of most farmers

he told Handelsblatt Christian Henning, professor of agricultural policy at Kiel University. According to his calculations, the withdrawal would take an average of 2.5 percent of the profit in field crop production. The German government calculates an average additional cost of 3,000 euros per plant per year.

Abolition of diesel subsidy it can be a problem primarily for smaller farms – it’s true, there are fewer and fewer of these every year. While in 2010 there were still around 300,000 agricultural farms, this number has now decreased to 250,000. According to the expert interviewed by Handelsblatt, one of the problems is that wages in other sectors are generally higher than in agriculture, so there is less and less labor, so that smaller farms, which usually pay worse, cannot find enough workers and are forced to close the curtain. According to DZ Bank’s analysis, by 2040 the number of agricultural farms in Germany will decrease from around 250,000 today to 100,000, while their average size will increase. First of all, small family farms will disappear.

The extreme right settles on the farmers’ demonstrations

The right-wing opposition parties, i.e. the conservative CDU/CSU alliance and the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD), naturally take advantage of the anti-government edge of the farmers’ demonstrations, and they try to turn dissatisfaction to their advantage. In particular, the AfD excels in this, whose sympathizers can regularly be seen at various demonstrations across Germany, while the party basically follows a libertarian economic policy, that is, it advocates cutting subsidies provided by the state. Some supporters of the AfD and supporters of other right-wing radical organizations are increasingly talking about how the demonstrations could remove the reigning government.

On Saturday, Chancellor Olaf Scholz published a video message in which he called on the participants of the farmers’ demonstrations to exercise moderation.

When legitimate protests turn to anger or disregard for democratic processes and institutions, we all lose. Then only those who despise our democracy will do well

– the chancellor warned against the escalation of the demonstrations.

Scholz’s warning was not without reason, as the investigations of the Federal Criminal Office (BKA) and the Office for the Protection of the Constitution (BfV) came to the conclusion that

far-right groups posted messages calling for general strikes, subversion and infiltration in their social media groups.

And the far-right party called Third Way also talked about a possible “peasant uprising”.

Although AfD posters were visible on some tractors during the weeks-long demonstrations, and the farming community is traditionally a right-wing, conservative voter, the it cannot be said that the farmers are playing from the AfD’s score, especially not that they would organize to overthrow the government. The host organizations constantly emphasize that they keep themselves away from all political parties.

Of course, the demonstrations could also play into the hands of the AfD, which has been around for months the second most popular party in Germany, and the most popular in some provinces in the territory of the former GDR. This September, there will also be three regional elections in which the AfD can win first place: Saxony, Thuringia and Brandenburg – all three eastern states.

He continuously reported on the German farmers’ demonstrations Eva Vlaardingerbroek a radical right-wing Dutch political commentator who believes that farmers are one of the few social groups that can successfully fight the “globalist elite”. Vlaardingerbroek is the well-known American conservative presenter, Tucker Carlson regular guest, he also informed the popular TV host about the current demonstrations, saying:

The establishment in Germany hates everything that farmers, blue-collar workers, and ordinary German citizens stand for.

Vlaardingerbroek shared a drone footage of tractors blocking the capital’s roads on his X-page on the day of the big farmers’ demonstration in Berlin.

Thousands and thousands of farmers, hauliers and other hard-working citizens took to the streets of Berlin today to remind their government and the globalists of one simple thing: “We are the people and we are taking back control.” And that’s just the beginning.

The post is owned by X himself, Elon Musk also commented:

Wow.

Cover photo: Tractors in the center of Berlin at the farmers’ demonstration on January 15, 2024. Source: Maryam Majd/Getty Images