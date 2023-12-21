Disguised as nurses, they docked a bus in Barranquilla

Insecurity in Barranquilla had a new episode on a public transport bus when two criminals disguised as nurses stole the users’ belongings.

In a video that has gone viral on social networks due to the particular nature of the event, it can be seen that at 6:41 in the morning on December 6, two people were inside a bus, posing as two other passengers of the transport. public.

While a user got on and finished paying her fare, one of the antisocials got up with his white nurse suit, his respective hat and a mask. He quickly pulled a revolver, apparently handmade, from his belt and threatened the people who were in the car. He immediately moved to the driver’s space and intimidated him to take the product from him.

This is what was happening in front, but in the background was the other antisocial with his black nurse costume and a mask, He pulled out a knife and took the belongings of other service users.

There were 47 seconds of panic for those affected, until the two people who committed the crime got out of the car.

