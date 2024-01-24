Disgusted Bardot on Delon: It’s pathetically pathetic

#Disgusted #Bardot #Delon #pathetically #pathetic

Delon’s sons do not have a good feeling about their father’s health, which they regularly air in public. Daughter Anouchka, on the other hand, puts out these media fires and claims that her father is not in the best health, but in her opinion, it is definitely nothing fatal. “He is tired, sick, but all of France knows that Alain Delon once said that if he is weak, he will not show up. And that’s the only reason why he hasn’t stepped out himself yet, but he’s capable of it.” Anouchka told TF1 television.

Alain Delon

Eldest son Anthony perceives the whole scenario a little darker. “It’s not for a discussion with him anymore, and certainly not over the phone,” announced on BFM TV Anthony, who is at odds with his sister on the subject. While she tames the situation regarding their father’s health, the sons add fuel to the fire. The mutual escalation has already gone so far that the siblings are now exchanging lawsuits, which is also not lost on the public. The case also affected Delon’s ex-girlfriend, actress Brigitte Bardot. “It is pathetically pathetic to sully the image of Alain like this, a noble icon who represents France with great pomp,” the CNN Prima News server quotes the sex symbol of the 60s.

The second funeral of Jean-Paul Belmond (†88): Family and friends said goodbye in the church, Delon also arrived