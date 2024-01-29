Dislikes India, Friends China; Muizu out? – Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu Maldives Opposition Moves To Impeach Muizzu

#Dislikes #India #Friends #China #Muizu #Maldivian #President #Mohamed #Muizzu #Maldives #Opposition #Moves #Impeach #Muizzu

Male: Will the term of the new president in the Maldives expire before the honeymoon in governance ends? The world’s eyes are on the Maldives as the opposition moves to impeach President Muhammed Muisu, the hero of the controversies. It is indicated that Muisu, who is in the news for being friendly with India and making friends with China, will not be comfortable in the future.

The main opposition Maldivian Democratic Party (MDP) has launched a move to impeach the president. Muizu, who came to power in November last year, is facing a serious crisis after just over 70 days. Muizu is a leader who has been known for his anti-Indian attitude and strong inclination towards China.

∙ This administration period is full of conflict!

The recent permission given to a Chinese spy ship to anchor in the country has drawn criticism. There was a big uproar in Parliament over this. The MDP is preparing for impeachment against Muizu by joining hands with the Democrats. Yesterday, the special meeting called by President Muizu to approve the appointment of ministers was chaotic. Right before the polls, ruling and opposition members clashed.

The clashes were between members of the ruling People’s National Congress (PNC) and Maldives Progressive Party (PPM) and members of former President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih’s party, the MDP. Solih’s party has a majority in the parliament. The conflict came when the MDP demanded that the appointment of 4 of the 22 ministers should be withdrawn. A video emerged of MPs Isa and Abdullah Shaheem Abdul Hakeem kicking each other and beating each other on the floor. The footage shows a female member being pulled by her hair and a member being splashed with water on her face.

It is reported that the impeachment move has been intensified after this. Parliament, which approved the appointment of 19 ministers, opposed the appointment of Attorney General, Islamic Affairs Minister, Housing Minister, etc. A one-third majority of the total number of members of Parliament is required to move a motion against the President. The Majlis, the Maldivian Parliament, has a total of 87 members, but currently has only 80 members.

∙ Will it be 54 votes?

The MDP and the Democrats are making moves to challenge the ruling PNC and PPM parties. 56 MDP-Democrat MPs have supported the resolution. A motion of impeachment requires 54 signatures. But the ‘Sun’ media of Maldives reported that the resolution has not been submitted yet.

Muhammad Muisu and Narendra Modi. File Photo: PTI

Muisu will have 14 days to respond once the motion is presented. On the 14th day you can defend yourself in Parliament for one hour. After this, voting will take place. If 54 MPs vote in favor of the motion, the impeachment will pass and Muizu will be removed from office. According to the Constitution, the Vice President will take over later.

Mohammed Muisu and Xi Jinping with their families. (Photo by CNS / AFP / China OUT)

Maldives’ relations with India have been strained since Muisu took office as president. On the day after assuming office, Muizu demanded the immediate withdrawal of 88 Indian soldiers in the country. Maldives is using 2 helicopters and a small plane provided by India. After Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Lakshadweep, 3 members of the Muisu cabinet made bad remarks.