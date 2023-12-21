Disney melodies come to life on stage

In order to highlight the musical talents of the young members of the Iarivo Art and Music Academy, the first edition of the “We Sing Disney” event will take place this Sunday, December 24 at 3 p.m. at PK0 Soarano. The event promises a magical experience as professional artists such as Yrinaf, Mirart, Safid, Lovatiana, Weaver Trio, Manou Radonason, Lucas Ravoson, Young Square and Arianala come together to perform iconic Disney songs in front of an enthusiastic audience with the children. “This performance will be specially designed to give children the opportunity to perform on stage and get used to being in the spotlight. Nothing has been left to chance, every musical note has been reserved for the enjoyment of the audience, because we believe in the natural ability of children to express their musical talent. Our goal is to promote and celebrate their creativity,” emphasizes Njakanirina Rakotonirainy, founder of the Iarivo Art and Music Academy, a school created in 2020 to introduce children to music from the age of 3.

“We offer a variety of musical genres, such as vocals, classical guitar, Ba gasy, Jazz, Gospel, and many more at Iarivo Art and Music Academy. The show ‘We Sing Disney’ aims to rekindle the passion of our childhood spent watching Disney cartoons,” he concludes.

Nicole Rafalimananjara

