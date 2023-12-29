Disposable cups banned from January 1, but enforcement is delayed | Economy

#Disposable #cups #banned #January #enforcement #delayed #Economy

Dec 29, 2023 at 2:21 PM Update: an hour ago

Although the ban on disposable cups will come into effect on January 1, the Human Environment and Transport Inspectorate will not announce how this will be enforced until next month.

From January 1, 2024, companies and institutions may no longer use disposable cups that contain plastic. But the inspectorate wants to first study the law and its consequences before coming up with an action plan.

The law has received a lot of criticism from the House of Representatives in recent months. Outgoing State Secretary Vivianne Heijnen (Environment) recently instructed the inspectorate not to enforce some parts of the new law for the time being.

Companies will be told where they stand sometime in January, assures a spokesperson for the inspectorate, who is now waiting for a letter in which the ministry explains how enforcement should be applied.

The inspectorate will look at enforceability, feasibility and fraud resistance. “Together with the ministry, we will then explain enforcement to the sector.”

A spokesperson for State Secretary Heijnen says that compliance with the new legislation will take some time. “It will take some time before all people get used to this.”

Image: Getty

MiddleEconomy