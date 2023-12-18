Dispute over agricultural diesel: Farmers block highways in North Rhine-Westphalia – News – WDR – News

#Dispute #agricultural #diesel #Farmers #block #highways #North #RhineWestphalia #News #WDR #News

More than 15 kilometers of traffic jams. The waiting time: two hours. Anyone traveling on the A40 between Wankum and Neukirchen-Vluyn on Monday evening needed to have good nerves. There, farmers brought traffic to a standstill with tractors. This was their way of demonstrating against the planned abolition of tax breaks.

Several highways in North Rhine-Westphalia affected

Tractors on the A40 near Moers | Image source: nonstopnews

But it wasn’t just there that farmers caused traffic jams: more than 200 farmers drove their tractors on motorways in North Rhine-Westphalia in the early evening hours or blocked a motorway entrance. In addition to the A40 motorway, the A3, A57 and A61 as well as the access to the A560 were also affected.

There was still a kilometer of traffic jam on the A61 between Süchteln and Viersen on Monday evening around 8:20 p.m. 20 tractors are said to have paralyzed traffic here. The traffic jam data comes from the WDR traffic editorial team.

“Public prosecutor’s office involved”

A57: A spokeswoman for the Wesel police said that there were significant disruptions during the operation on the A57 in the direction of Cologne. There were 70 tractors involved there alone. The vehicles were diverted from the motorway in Kamp-Lintfort. The public prosecutor’s office was involved. It is now being examined whether the meeting had criminal relevance due to the traffic obstruction or whether the assembly law had been violated. The personal details of the participants would be recorded. The WDR traffic studio saw around 6 km of traffic jams between Alpen and Rheinberg due to agricultural machinery on the road.

A spokeswoman for the Wesel police said that there were significant disruptions during the operation on the A57 in the direction of Cologne. There were 70 tractors involved there alone. The vehicles were diverted from the motorway in Kamp-Lintfort. The public prosecutor’s office was involved. It is now being examined whether the meeting had criminal relevance due to the traffic obstruction or whether the assembly law had been violated. The personal details of the participants would be recorded. The WDR traffic studio saw around 6 km of traffic jams between Alpen and Rheinberg due to agricultural machinery on the road. A3 : In Voerde, according to the police, farmers tried to get onto the A3 with around 20 vehicles. This was forbidden by the police. With police escort, the tractors then drove to Dinslaken, but not on the motorway.

: In Voerde, according to the police, farmers tried to get onto the A3 with around 20 vehicles. This was forbidden by the police. With police escort, the tractors then drove to Dinslaken, but not on the motorway. A560 : In Hennef, around 70 tractors blocked the end of the A560. The action was only ended after almost an hour and a half, as a police spokesman in Siegburg said.

: In Hennef, around 70 tractors blocked the end of the A560. The action was only ended after almost an hour and a half, as a police spokesman in Siegburg said. A61: The police control center in Viersen told WDR on Monday evening that there were around 20 tractors on the A61 that were blocking both lanes. The police have secured the entourage from behind and are trying to divert the tractors at the next exit. In addition, they placed patrol cars at the highway entrances to prevent more tractors from driving up.

Farmers’ president warns of “a very hot January”

Thousands of farmers also protested in Berlin on Monday. They drove up to the rally at the Brandenburg Gate with more than 1,500 tractors. If the traffic light coalition does not withdraw its plans, farmers’ president Joachim Rukwied threatened “a very hot January”.

According to a ruling by the Federal Constitutional Court, the federal government must plug billions in holes in the federal budget for 2024 and in the climate and transformation fund. This also includes cuts in the agricultural sector.

NRW Agriculture Minister Silke Gorißen (CDU) appealed in a letter to the Bundestag members from NRW not to agree to the plans. According to initial estimates, a typical full-time family farm would be affected by the abolition of the tax refund for agricultural diesel, depending on the type of business, with additional costs of around two thousand to four thousand euros per business per year.

Our sources:

