DISRUPTED FOOD DELIVERY

The Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research, Dr Andriamanantena Razafiharison, intervenes to resolve the food shortage within the Tsimbazaza Botanical and Zoological Park. He raided this park yesterday to identify the problems. He has, on occasion, developed solutions with employees of this research center. Supply strategies have been put in place.

Dr. Andriamanantena Razafiharison ordered the immediate implementation of the plan aimed at resolving the existing problems, in particular, the food supply of animals. He ordered the managers of the four departments of the park to be attentive to this problem and to keep a daily watch, and encouraged the collaboration of the management, and the employees of the park, the supplier and the supervisory ministry, that is the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research, in resolving possible problems.

“Tsimbazaza Park is a national heritage. Its maintenance must be appropriate for this. Improving the park is essential. Projects are already ready for this improvement,” he announced during this descent.

The park’s tenants began to suffer severely from malnutrition. They did not have enough to eat for several days following the interruption of the delivery of their food since January 12. Some animals have already died, according to our sources. The food supply would have resumed on Thursday. A delivery of “normal” food would have been made within the park.

Miangalya Ralitera

