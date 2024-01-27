DISRUPTION ON THE RN6 – The modular bridge in Ankaramihely operational in two days

Due to the damage that appeared and observed on National Road number six (RN6) at kilometer point 400, fokontany Ankaramihely, in the rural commune of Ankaramibe, the Ministry of Public Works is currently on site for the installation work of the modular bridge . It is important to remember that traffic is interrupted on this part of the road due to its deterioration.

Since Wednesday, all vehicles trying to go to the northern part of the area have been parked there. However, this wait is expected to continue. “We are currently carrying out the installation works which should be completed in 48 hours,” Public Works Minister Colonel Ndriamihaja Livah Andrianatrehina said yesterday.

Many cars coming from the North or those coming from the South are currently stopped at this location. It should be noted that officials have affirmed that this work to install a modular bridge is only a temporary but quick solution to improve traffic flow. In addition, on other portions of this road, officials are currently inspecting other works to be carried out. Since many roads on the RN6 have been closed due to heavy rains since last week. “We are currently examining all other damaged roads,” the minister said. Passengers stuck on this stretch are already reporting various problems related to this damaged road and are demanding a quick resolution.

Miora Raharisolo

