Dissident Russian poet L. Rubinstein died

#Dissident #Russian #poet #Rubinstein #died

Aa A + A – Reset

Read later

Report an error

L. Rubinstein is considered one of the founders of the Russian conceptualist movement, a literary avant-garde that mocked the official doctrine of socialist realism in the 1980s and 1990s.

“My dad Lev Rubinstein died today,” his daughter Marija wrote on the LiveJournal blog. This message of hers is quoted by the Russian media.

On January 8, a 76-year-old man was hit by a car in Moscow. He was hospitalized in serious condition.

Moscow’s transport department said that “the driver did not slow down” when L. Rubinstein was walking across the street.

According to preliminary data, the driver who hit L. Rubinštein had committed 19 violations of traffic rules in 12 months, the department said.

Authorities have launched an investigation into the accident, he added.

The poet had created a kind of genre, something intermediate between poetry and theater, writing short sentences on punched cards and reading “poems from the file cabinet” on stage.

The daily work of a librarian and the bureaucracy of the Soviet era inspired his performances, which combined absurdist comedy and improvisation.

After the collapse of the USSR, he became very famous, and his work was widely published by the largest publishing houses.

L. Rubinstein was openly hostile to V. Putin’s government and regularly protested the Kremlin’s repression and human rights violations.

After V. Putin started a large-scale war in Ukraine, L. Rubinstein, together with other well-known writers, signed an open letter in which he condemned the war, which he called criminal, and the lies of the Kremlin.

Also Read:  This year's key events: the focus is not only on the USA and Russia - there will be no shortage of challenges for democracy

Report an error

Error text highlighted

Your comment*

Report Sent successfully

Thank you for reporting the error

‘,void $.ajax({url:n+”?no_layouts=1″,headers:__is_mobile_app?{“User-Agent”:__mobile_app_ua,”app-platform”:__mobile_app_platform,”app-version”:__mobile_app_version}:{},success:function(e){$

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

The administrative system in Manipur has completely collapsed; BJP and RSS are spreading politics of hate: Rahul Gandhi
The administrative system in Manipur has completely collapsed; BJP and RSS are spreading politics of hate: Rahul Gandhi
Posted on
Long lines for 60-hour farewell party in De School – ‘Amsterdam will miss this club’
Long lines for 60-hour farewell party in De School – ‘Amsterdam will miss this club’
Posted on
Negotiations start in January. João Neves becomes a priority for United
Negotiations start in January. João Neves becomes a priority for United
Posted on
Houthis Will Put Up Strong Resistance After US Attacks Yemen
Houthis Will Put Up Strong Resistance After US Attacks Yemen
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Backbiting Bulgaria celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Release Russia soccer sport sports TECH Ukraine union USA Video world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News