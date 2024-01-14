Dissident Russian poet L. Rubinstein died

#Dissident #Russian #poet #Rubinstein #died

L. Rubinstein is considered one of the founders of the Russian conceptualist movement, a literary avant-garde that mocked the official doctrine of socialist realism in the 1980s and 1990s.

“My dad Lev Rubinstein died today,” his daughter Marija wrote on the LiveJournal blog. This message of hers is quoted by the Russian media.

On January 8, a 76-year-old man was hit by a car in Moscow. He was hospitalized in serious condition.

Moscow’s transport department said that “the driver did not slow down” when L. Rubinstein was walking across the street.

According to preliminary data, the driver who hit L. Rubinštein had committed 19 violations of traffic rules in 12 months, the department said.

Authorities have launched an investigation into the accident, he added.

The poet had created a kind of genre, something intermediate between poetry and theater, writing short sentences on punched cards and reading “poems from the file cabinet” on stage.

The daily work of a librarian and the bureaucracy of the Soviet era inspired his performances, which combined absurdist comedy and improvisation.

After the collapse of the USSR, he became very famous, and his work was widely published by the largest publishing houses.

L. Rubinstein was openly hostile to V. Putin’s government and regularly protested the Kremlin’s repression and human rights violations.

After V. Putin started a large-scale war in Ukraine, L. Rubinstein, together with other well-known writers, signed an open letter in which he condemned the war, which he called criminal, and the lies of the Kremlin.

