Distraction in the local council: “I’ve also been whining on my cell phone”

Zurich: “I’ve already shouted on my cell phone in the local council”

The behavior of some local council members during a debate causes red heads. Meanwhile, the executive board is annoyed about the publication of the video.

During the monster debate on the Zurich city budget, some council members seemed distracted.

A video from the Zurich municipal council shows how various politicians carry out various activities.

A local councilor is gaming while a politician is busy crocheting.

For the local council presidium, the video is a significant invasion of privacy.

The President points out that a large part of the Council’s work takes place at home or in the commissions and that members can be distracted during meetings.

Local councilors playing games, looking at pictures or crocheting: A video recorded during the budget debate last Wednesday evening is causing discussions on social media. When he saw the clip, he felt like he was being ripped off as a taxpayer, says news scout BG*. Numerous commenters agree with him: “If I were to do computer work and Lisme at my job, I would be fired,” writes one users. And another thinks: “As a politician, you are of course very much in the public eye and so you should be able to resist a lot of things. Especially gaming on the PC, that’s not possible, we can argue about the other things.”

The local council presidium is annoyed by the publication of the video: “It is not possible to take photographs and film from the public gallery into the council chamber,” says Guy Krayenbühl, 1st vice-president of the local council. The sessions lasted from 2 p.m. to midnight – if someone did something private on their laptop during this time, it was no one’s business. “I myself have already shouted on my cell phone in the local council,” says the GLP politician. “We are all militia politicians who work a lot for modest compensation, you have to be aware of that.” The fact that the video has now been published by the press is “very unpleasant”.

Invasion of privacy

Sofia Karakostas, SP local councilor and president of the council, also finds the publication of the video “totally wrong”: “The council members’ screens are nobody’s business, it’s a huge invasion of their privacy.” However, she can understand that laypeople without insight into the work process of local councilors are bothered by, for example, games being played or newspapers being read.

However, this does not have to do with a lack of interest in the office of a local councilor, emphasizes Karakostas. On the contrary: “Military politicians receive a modest daily allowance for their council and commission work. But you have to keep in mind that most of the preparatory work takes place at home in your free time and in group meetings. There is no remuneration for this time.” In a major debate such as the budget, there are specialists in each parliamentary group who comment on the proposals. “People who don’t have anything directly to do with the business can be distracted for a moment or simply listen to the debate with one ear.”

As president, she will draw conclusions from the video publication: “I will now ask viewers before the meetings not to take photos or videos of the council members’ screens.”

A reader was annoyed by a video from the Zurich municipal council.

“It’s not possible to take photographs and film from the public gallery into the council chamber,” says Guy Krayenbühl, first vice-president of the local council.

Sofia Karakostas, SP local councilor and president of the council, also finds the publication of the video “totally wrong”.

This is how much local councilors earn

