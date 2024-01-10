Distribution absorbs VAT on two thirds of essential goods

#Distribution #absorbs #VAT #thirds #essential #goods

With the end of zero VAT, the price of 14 of the 41 essential food products rose above 6%, with the most significant increases being recorded in liquid yogurt, cooking oil and tuna in olive oil, concludes Deco Proteste. In other goods, supermarkets and retailers have absorbed, for now, the price rise.

The end of zero VAT is already making itself felt in the pockets of the Portuguese. Since the end of last week, this measure adopted by the Government a few months ago to mitigate the effects of inflation and support families has ended. According to an analysis by Deco Proteste, prices rose by more than 6% on some goods, but the increase appears to have been, for now, absorbed by supermarkets and retailers in two thirds of the products in the essential food basket.

Between January 4th and January 8th, the average increase of the 41 products was 5.29%, totaling 7.51 euros and increasing the average cost of the basket from 141.97 euros to 149.48 euros, respectively, concludes Deco Protest. This is after the basket increased by almost six euros in the first week of 2024 – still with zero VAT in force –, reaching the highest value in the last two years.

With the end of this measure, which led to products returning to the 6% VAT rate, with the exception of cooking oil which rose to 13%, the consumer protection association points out that the price that rose the most was that of liquid yogurt . The cost increased by 52 cents for a pack of four yogurts, to 2.54 euros, followed by cooking oil and tuna in olive oil.

The price of fresh fish also increased by more than one euro between January 4th and 8th. A kilo of this fish now costs 12.93 euros. In terms of meat, it was the turkey leg that rose the most (26 cents) since VAT was charged again.

According to Deco Proteste, the prices of 41 essential products that were part of the essential food basket increased by more than 6% in 14 products, with supermarkets and retailers increasing prices below tax on the remaining goods, with the exception of two where the price dropped.

This means, according to Rita Rodrigues, communications director at Deco Proteste, that “there may have been an attempt to mitigate the immediate impact of the reintroduction of VAT through promotions on products covered by the exemption. This practice may have contributed to minimizing the initial impact felt by consumers.”

However, he warns, it is still “possible that, especially on the first day of the reintroduction of VAT, there was some delay in updating posted prices”.

Prices could still go up further

On the distributors’ side, the general director of the Portuguese Association of Distribution Companies (APED) said, in an interview with Jornal Económico last week, that he expects the end of zero VAT to be reflected in consumers’ pockets by the end of January, a period in which the products will be subject to new price lists and will enter the market in the second half of this month.

“The increase in prices should be felt at the end of January. From the outset, it is an additional 6% that we will have to reflect on the final price and hand over this amount to the State. Furthermore, we are still facing some pressure on raw materials, which are clearly inflated, such as, for example, cereals, which have consequences on the production of meat, milk and eggs due to feed and the price of bread”, Gonçalo told JE Wolf Xavier.

In addition to the pressure on raw materials, the general director of APED also highlighted that the final price of many food items may also reflect the increase in other costs that fall on companies. “We are entering 2024 with a significant increase in the minimum wage, which will have implications for the average salary of other workers, and also with increases in tolls and transport, which is naturally reflected throughout the value chain and in the final price of products”, he said, concluding that consumers will feel their budgets are “more pressured” with greater spending on the purchase of food.

Social support needs to be expanded

It is in light of this greater pressure that Deco has also asked for an extension of the support measure adopted after the end of zero VAT for Portuguese families. “We have some doubts” that the reinforcement of social benefits “is sufficient” to support those who need it most, Natália Nunes, coordinator of Deco’s financial protection office, told NOVO.

“It is true that the zero VAT measure was transversal. And we know that measures must be more targeted at those who need it most. Now, it is not just families who are truly in a situation of economic vulnerability, people who receive social benefits, who receive social benefits, who right now need some help”, he said, arguing that “support should be broader” , at a time when, in addition to food, housing represents a major burden for families.