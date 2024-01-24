Disturbing wait! How far was Vizquel from reaching the Hall of Fame?

This Tuesday the election of the new members of the Major League Hall of Fame was announced.; The highest recognition that can be received in the world of bats, gloves and balls on this occasion went to Adrián Beltré, Todd Helton and Joe Mauer.

The Dominican who played for the Dodgers of the Angels, sailors de Seattle, Red Sox from Boston Rangers from Texas, for this year he brought together the majority of favoritism among the voters of the Baseball Writers Association of America (BBWAA); He received 366 votes for 95.1%.

In addition, the former Rockies first baseman from Colorado, the only cast for which he played, He was favored with 307 ballots that translated into 79.7%.

For its part, the lanky former Twins catcher from Minnesota, where he always worked, He obtained 293 votes, which represented 76.1%.

But unfortunately, and for the 7th year present on the payrolls, Venezuelan Omar Vizquel again fell short between the preferences of the voters; For the former shortstop, who had a 24-year career in the Majors, this year there were 68 votes in his favor, 17.7%, insufficient to be enthroned but enough for him to remain on the ballots, he lacked 57.3% to reach the minimum of the normative 75%.

What is worrying in the case of “Kike” is the downward trend that has accumulated in recent times.; a calendar ago he benefited with 76 supports for 19.5%; in 2022 he harvested 94 to 23.9%in 2021, the year in which no one reached the elementary percentage to be immortal, totaled 197, 49.1%.

Image: Courtesy

The outlook for people from Caracas remains complex. As far as the BBWAA is concerned, well In just 3 years his application deflated by 31.4%; certainly He has 3 more years left in this selection stage, but it is too difficult for him to raise that 17.7% to the regulatory 75% in such a short period of time.

From now on it seems that the best options of immortality for Omar Enrique lies in the Veterans Committee, or that of the Modern Era of Baseball.

