Divorced Georgian twins were victims of a major child trafficking scandal

BBCThe twins Ano and Amy meet their biological mother

When she was twelve years old, Amy Khvitia saw a girl dancing in Georgia’s Got Talent that looked just like her. Everyone thought so. The phone did not stop ringing. “Everyone has a lookalike,” was the explanation her mother gave her.

But seven years later, in 2021, Amy posted a video of herself on TikTok. A striking video, her hair was blue and she had a piercing through an eyebrow. Ano Sartania was pointed out by a friend because the girl with the blue hair looked so much like her. Ano thought it was “cool”.

Thus began a search in which the two discovered that they had been taken from their mother as babies. They weren’t alone. According to a journalist who investigated the matter, almost 100,000 babies were taken from their mothers in Georgia in the period 1970-2006 to be sold to adoptive parents.

She is me

Ano wanted to get in touch with the girl in the TikTok video. Someone saw her call in a WhatsApp group at her university and put the two in touch on Facebook. In the days that followed, they discovered they had a lot in common.

It turned out that they were born in the same maternity hospital, although according to a birth certificate this was weeks apart. They liked the same music, had the same haircut and the same bone disease. “It just kept getting weirder,” Amy told the BBC.

A week later they met in a metro station in Tblisi. “It was like looking in a mirror. Exactly the same face, exactly the same voice. I am her and she is me.” Amy was sure they had to be twins.

The BBC is making a documentary about Ano and Amy and the child trafficking scandal:

The two demanded an explanation from their ‘mothers’ and were both told the same story. The ‘mothers’ had been unable to have children and had turned to a hospital for a child given up by the real mother. They had to pay a doctor for that, but then they could take a child with them and raise it as their own.

The adoptive mothers say they did not know this was illegal or that they had adopted half of a set of twins. They wouldn’t say how much they paid.

Meeting in Leipzig

Amy posted their story in a Facebook group for illegally adopted Georgian children. This prompted a response from a woman from Germany, whose mother gave birth to twins in 2002 in the same hospital where Ano and Amy were born. The informant had been told that the twins had died, but she had always doubted this story.

A DNA test showed that the tipster was indeed a sister of Ano and Amy. A meeting between Ano, Amy and their mother Aza was then only a matter of time. It took place at the end of last year in a hotel in Leipzig. Aza told them that she had fallen into a coma during childbirth. When she woke up, the doctors told her that the babies had died.

Unimaginable

The Facebook group for illegally adopted children was set up by a Georgian journalist who also discovered that she had been illegally adopted. She hoped to find her real family, but came across a child trafficking scandal.

“The scale is unimaginable, almost 100,000 babies were stolen. This happened systematically,” she told the BBC. Parents who asked what happened to their dead children were told that they had been buried in the hospital garden.

In addition to doctors, administrators were also involved in child trafficking and officials who forged birth certificates. Children are also said to have gone to the US, Canada, Cyprus, Russia and Ukraine.

In 2006, the baby trade is said to have largely stopped. Georgia then changed its adoption law. Other laws also became stricter, making it more difficult to adopt children illegally.