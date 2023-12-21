DIY coat hanger, with a modern and essential design: only 3 objects are needed

Sometimes with a little creativity we can create designer and functional items, such as a coat hanger, and the expense is minimal.

We often find ourselves having to furnish corners of the house to make them more pleasant and also useful; it is no coincidence, however, that the entrance, the wardrobe or the niches are the most difficult to manage. It is not enough, even if you have a large budget, to buy a few furnishing accessoriesbecause not everything on the market adapts to our tastes and needs.

However, using a little imagination, and also taking inspiration from social media, we can create unique creations that are not only tasteful but also useful. Today we talk about aidea for creating a coat hanger in a short time, with simple elements can also be purchased online, comfortably from home.

How to make a designer coat hanger and three steps, here is the trick to copy immediately

Sometimes the clothes hangers we find in shops have a “banal” style or in any case that is not suited to what we have in the home.

Often the coat hangers on sale do not meet our needs – Designmag.it

To create a design object that adapts well to many types of furnishings, that’s enough combine some accessories that can be purchased in various online shops, including Amazon and IKEA.

The first step is to look for a wooden acoustic paneland the idea is to buy the ones on sale from BAUHAUS, a chain of DIY stores present in many European countries. Through the internet you can also make purchases from Italy. The acoustic panels are of various sizes and can be cut, and can be attached to the wall simply with adhesive.

Between the wooden slats of the panel, you can place coat hooks that can be purchased on Amazon. Hooks can generally handle even the heaviest jackets and coats. Another idea is to arrange between the wooden slats some LED light strings.

In the end, to complete the corner to be furnished, you can purchase a wooden bench from IKEAwhich as we know sells them in birch or black, but which can also be painted in your favorite color. The finishing touch? A beautiful author’s painting, a vase or a houseplant and you’re done: we created a mini-equipped wall, with a designer coat hanger, very quick to assemble.

In total, to purchase the aforementioned items, you don’t spend more than 100 euros and the final effect is truly amazing, like what can be seen in furniture created by expert designers.

