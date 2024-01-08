DIY Pumpkin Bed Lamp Decoration, Creative Idea Not from Used AQUA or Le Minerale Bottles but Paper Plates

#DIY #Pumpkin #Bed #Lamp #Decoration #Creative #Idea #AQUA #Minerale #Bottles #Paper #Plates

BERITASUKOHARJO.com – Are you looking to buy a unique decorative lamp? Hold on! You can really make it yourself at home, it’s guaranteed to be fail-safe and very unique.

Not from used AQUA or Le Minerale bottles, but from used paper plates you can make a creative idea for a pumpkin night lamp.

The steps to make it are very simple, you only need intention, determination and your creative spirit to make DIY or Do It Yourself this pumpkin night light.

By following every step outlined in this article, you no longer need to spend a lot of money to buy a nightlight, because just from used items you can really make your own super unique DIY nightlight.

Quoted by BeritaSukoharjo.com from the Instagram account @fraeullein_jasmin, let’s make a DIY pumpkin nightlight with the complete steps below.

Pumpkin Night Lamp

Materials needed:

– 2 used paper plates for one pumpkin night light

– 1 night light with batteries

– 1 pair of scissors