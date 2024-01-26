DJ Matoom Admits! Blood pressure and low platelets May cause infection in the bloodstream.

#Matoom #Admits #Blood #pressure #platelets #infection #bloodstream

DJ Matoom admits! Blood pressure and low platelets It can lead to bloodstream infections. Ready to give to the fans Take care of your physical health as well.

This has made fans very worried. DJ Bael Posted news on his personal Instagram that he was admitted to the hospital. At first, she felt tired, her body was swollen, and her fever rose to 39 degrees, along with nausea. Can't eat until having to go to the hospital In the end, they were all negative for Covid, influenza, and dengue fever and were ready to leave it to the fans. Take care of your physical health as well. By specifying the message:

“Hello, this morning I woke up feeling tired and stuffed, so I recorded a paraphrase and went to continue filming the show. I think it’s okay. When evening came, I came home. Feeling hot and cold. Checked for a temperature of 39 plus nausea. Can’t eat I had so much pain that I had to rush to the hospital for a checkup. In the end, my blood was drawn and sent to a lab. Preliminary blood test results are available. Both Covid, influenza, dengue fever are all negative, but blood pressure and white blood platelets are low. May lead to infection in the bloodstream.

The doctor told Tum to wait for clear blood test results again. Ready to give antibiotics and disinfectants through saline. and ordered admin for 1 night, so boom I have to ask for permission to cancel tomorrow morning’s event first. At noon, the test results show that it is safe. can go home Definitely going back to continue working. During this period, the weather has changed a lot. The dust level is heavy. Communicable diseases return to spread again Anyway, try to come back and wear a hygienic mask when meeting a lot of people. And take care of your body’s health as well. ‘I’m not a doctor, but I’m worried’ Love Take care❤️P.S. Please refrain from visiting or sending things to me first. Toom will quickly take medicine and then rest for a long time. I really want to leave tomorrow morning. Thank you for understanding and sorry for the inconvenience.”