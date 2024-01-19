Djokovic: Federer couldn’t stand me at first

24-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic said retired Swiss counterpart Roger Federer did not like his behavior early in his professional career.

“I know that Federer definitely didn’t like the way I behaved at the very beginning in the pros. I don’t know about the others. But I think I wasn’t the favorite type for some of the top players because I wasn’t afraid to say that I wanted to to be the best tennis player in the world. Then I felt that my game was proof of what I was talking about,” said Djokovic.

Nole began his professional tennis career in 2003.

The 36-year-old Serbian currently holds the record for the most weeks at the top of the world rankings, as well as the most Grand Slam men’s singles titles. In total, he has won 99 ATP trophies and is just one away from his 100th anniversary.

Djokovic and Federer have met in a total of 50 official matches on the tour, with the Serbian winning 27 to 23 successes for the Swiss.

Their last match was in 2020 in the semi-finals of the Australian Open – 7-6(1) 6-4 6-3 for Djokovic.

