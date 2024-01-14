Djokovic had a gesture with Prizmic that travels the world

#Djokovic #gesture #Prizmic #travels #world

Generally, the winner of a tennis match usually stands in the center of the court to receive the public’s ovation. This Sunday Novak Djokovic He understood that it was time to break with the protocols and gave that place to Dino Prizmic so that people could celebrate him after an incredible game in the Australian Open.

“He gave me a run for my money.” With that phrase, as concise as it was real, the Serbian praised the work of the 18-year-old Croatian Dino, who forced him to play four hours to surpass his longest debut in a Grand Slam and obtain his 29th consecutive victory in the competition, where the world number 1 begins the path to becoming the second person in the history of tennis to conquer the Golden Slamwhich consists of winning the “big four” and the Olympic gold in the same season and which only the German has achieved until now Steffi Graf in 1988.

Once the development is completed, Absent He shook her hand and gave her several seconds of praise. His opponent, surprised by the situation, did nothing but thank one of the best athletes in history for such an attitude.

But the sequence did not end there. After greeting the umpire, Djokovic insisted that the recognition should go to his opponent. For this reason he pointed his racket towards the sector where Prismatic He was hydrated and the audience present exploded with a euphoria that will possibly be remembered. Still stunned, Dino stood up again and returned the affection to all four sides.

“He deserves every single applause. He is very mature on the court. This is his moment. He could have won, he had a lead break in the third set. He made me run to win the money tonight,” he commented to an audience of the Rod Laver Arena with a large presence of Serbian fans.

It was not a simple procedure

Nole needed four hours and gave up a set against the 18-year-old Czech (6-2, 6-7(5), 6-3 and 6-3) in his debut at the Australian Open and will face each other in the next round against the winner of the Australian duel between the guest Marc Polmas y Alexei Popyrin.

The Balkan added his twenty-ninth consecutive victory in Melbourne Park and closed his total of 24 wins against tennis players classified from the previous one by beating the 178th ranked player on the list in four sets. ATP.

The one of Belgrade He will have to improve his game if he intends to aspire to what would be his eleventh conquest in Melbourne and twenty-fifth “major” after the match ended with an alarming 65% of points achieved with first serves.

The impact of the Serbian

He was more erratic than usual (49 unforced errors) but just as he did with the serve, he was able to find a solution and finished with only seven in the last set. For his part, Priznic will never forget his meritorious debut in a Grand Slam on the center court of Melbourne Park against the most successful tennis player of all time.

The Czech, junior champion of Roland Garrosonly achieved three ATP-caliber victories and reached the top-200 for the first time in August 2023. It was the first time in his young career in which he faced a tennis player ranked in the top-10 and his convincing performance augurs that will be present in this type of scenarios for the coming years.

Nole’s word

The Serbian assured, after the close victory against the Czech in his debut in the competition, that he is attracted by the possibility of having more marked contact in the immediate future. “I would like to one day be on his bench. We are going to see a lot of him in the coming years,” commented the current champion, who insisted after the conclusion of the clash that the public of the Rod Laver Arena was devoted to the efforts of the young man who was making his debut in a ‘Slam’ competition final draw.

“I’ve started quite well for being 36 years old. I’m twice as old as him (laughs),” he added in reference to the large age difference that separated both Balkan tennis players. “It has been difficult for me in many moments, but it has been largely because he was playing very well. I have had a very short preseason and I hope to find a better level in the next game,” said the 24-time champion.

“Others (Agassi), it’s very good to have you here. Thanks for coming, it’s amazing to see you. I looked at you and smiled when I hit that ‘winner’ because he reminded me of your forehand return but then I lost the next three points. “I’ve lost concentration,” he commented with a laugh to former American number one Andre Agassi, who was invited by the organization of the event to attend the tournament.