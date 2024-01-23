Djokovic v Fritz, Kostyuk v Gauff: Australian Open – live | Australian Open 2024

#Djokovic #Fritz #Kostyuk #Gauff #Australian #Open #live #Australian #Open

13.51 AEDT

Gauff breaks back to stay in the set.

Another slow start to her service game from Kostyuk gives Gauff hope as the American edges in front at 15-30.

Kostyuk can’t turn it around this time as a pair of double faults allow Gauff to break back for the first time and makes it 5-2.

13.48 AEDT

Kostyuk breaks Gauff for a second time.

The game goes to deuce and once again Gauff double faults to give Kostyuk an advantage then hits an unforced error to drop her serve.

The American’s first serve is failing her too often, going at 55%, and the Ukrainian is primed to pounce.

13.40 AEDT

Kostyuk holds after trailing 0-40.

Gauff puts the pressure straight back on to Kostyuk, but in a confidence booster for the Ukrainian she fights back to deuce then closes out the game on the second attempt.

Kostyuk is picking her moments but seems to be more confident playing down the line, and has hit seven winners to Gauff’s one so far. It’s 4-1 to Kostyuk in the first set.

Marta Kostyuk serves. Photograph: William West/AFP/Getty Images

13.34 AEDT

Kostyuk breaks Gauff.

In an early case of the live bloggers’ curse, the Ukrainian pushes out to a 30-0 lead until Gauff works her way back to 30-30.

A double fault hands the advantage back to Kostyuk as a costly error from Gauff on the next point makes it 3-1.

13.29 AEDT

Kostyuk is again taken to deuce after first opening up a lead on her serve.

Some powerful hitting from the Ukrainian forces Gauff into a pair of errors that close out the game for a 2-1 scoreline, though the American looks threatening early.

13.20 AEDT

Marta Kostyuk serves first against Coco Gauff as we get under way on Rod Laver Arena.

The Ukrainian controls the early points from the baseline to push out to a 40-15 lead, but some unforced errors allow Gauff back into the game.

Kostyuk looks frustrated as the early advantage slips away but after two break points for Gauff, the world No 37 holds serve to clinch an early 1-0 lead.

Ukraine’s Marta Kostyuk hits a return. Photograph: Paul Crock/AFP/Getty Images

12.57 AEDT

Preamble

Conditions are perfect at Melbourne Park as quarter-final action kicks off at the Australian Open 2024 with the afternoon session on day 10.

The women’s singles will start with No 4 seed Coco Gauff facing Marta Kostyuk on Rod Laver Arena – you can follow that match here from 1pm local time.

Following that will be Novak Djokovic meeting Taylor Fritzas the No 12 seed looks to upset the reigning champion. Joey Lynch will be on deck to keep you across that match.

We’ll also be covering the evening session including the heavyweight clash between the men’s No 4 and 5 seeds, Jannik Sinner and Andrey Rublev.

On the women’s side this evening, No 2 seed Aryna Sabalenka will be up against No 9 seed Barbora Krejcikova.

But for now, get in touch with any thoughts and ideas as we get into the business end of the tournament.

