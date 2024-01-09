DN Direkt – Boy to hospital after dog attack

#Direkt #Boy #hospital #dog #attack

Minister of Justice Gunnar Strömmer and Minister of Foreign Affairs Tobias Billström in Sälen. Photo: Beatrice Lundborg.

Next, Foreign Minister Tobias Billström (M) will speak at Folk och Försvar. There he says that Russia will for the foreseeable future pose a serious threat to Sweden and Europe’s security.

– We must prepare for a long-term confrontation that will last as long as Russia violates the UN Charter and the European security order, he says initially.

He also states, among other things, that Sweden’s military and political support for Ukraine will remain, and welcomes the EU’s decision to welcome Ukraine into membership.

– The Ukrainian soldiers are also fighting for our freedom and values, he says.

The foreign minister then addresses Sweden’s role as a prospective new NATO member. Sweden will be reliable, solidary and committed and pursue a solidary alliance policy, he says.

– We support NATO’s 360-degree approach.

This means, among other things, that Sweden must be active not only in the defense of and security around NATO’s border with Russia, but also, for example, around Europe’s southern border and in the Arctic.

It is the biggest change in Swedish security policy in 200 years and means a new security policy identity, according to Billström.