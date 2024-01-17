DN Direkt – Dietary supplements recalled – too high levels of plant toxins

#Direkt #Dietary #supplements #recalled #high #levels #plant #toxins

Iraq condemns Iran’s attack as “an attack on the country’s sovereignty” and summons the Iranian ambassador, according to Iraq’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, writes AFP.

It was during Sunday that Iran’s Revolutionary Guard carried out attacks against northern Iraq and Syria. The attack in Iraq, near the US consulate, was aimed at an “Israeli spy center”, Iran claims according to the AP. Four civilians were killed and six wounded in the attack, according to the Kurdish regional government.

Iraqi authorities “will resort to all necessary legal means,” including “submitting a complaint to the UN Security Council,” Iraq’s foreign minister said in a statement.

The authorities will also publish any findings of an investigation, to prove “the falsity of the allegations made by those responsible for these reprehensible acts”.

Iran defends those attacks, writes AFP.