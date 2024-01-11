DN Direkt – Hovercraft has crashed on Hjälmaren

#Direkt #Hovercraft #crashed #Hjälmaren

An SAS plane, flight SK716, on its way from Arlanda to Helsinki has returned to the airport, reports Aftonbladet.

– Due to indications of the smell of smoke in the cabin, the aircraft turned back. It has already landed, so it is over, but we can confirm that it was a normal landing, says Ellen Laurin, press officer at Swedavia, to TT.

The aircraft took off at 14:04 and landed at 14:15, according to Swedavia.

– There were 28 passengers on the plane that turned around, but I don’t know more than that there was a smell of smoke in the cabin, says Irena Busic, press manager at SAS.

The passengers must be rebooked onto another aircraft.

– Everyone is fine and it was a completely normal safety landing at Arlanda and no emergency landing, says Busic.

Also Read:  the rehearsals of dancers and dancer schools for the Salsódromo have ended

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Jakarta drops position, but traffic jams increase
Jakarta drops position, but traffic jams increase
Posted on
Shots from Galp, Mota-Engil and BCP launch PSI in the green
Shots from Galp, Mota-Engil and BCP launch PSI in the green
Posted on
O2 will give a discount of CZK 2,500 on the purchase of a new iPhone 15 when you trade in an older model – MobilMania.cz
O2 will give a discount of CZK 2,500 on the purchase of a new iPhone 15 when you trade in an older model – MobilMania.cz
Posted on
Naomi Hedman, next to another man, shortly after the rumors of breaking up with Florin Ristei! She herself made the image public
Naomi Hedman, next to another man, shortly after the rumors of breaking up with Florin Ristei! She herself made the image public
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Backbiting celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Release Russia soccer sport sports TECH Ukraine union USA Video world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News