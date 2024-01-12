DN Direkt – Investigation of the E22 chaos – completed at the end of March

One of the five teenagers who were convicted of involvement in the murder of a taxi driver who was found hanged in a nature reserve outside Enköping has provided new information during questioning, reports SVT Nyheter Uppsala.

The investigation has therefore been resumed, before the appealed case is tried in the Court of Appeal.

The teenager who provided new information is the only one who was over 18 at the time of the incident, and who was sentenced to life imprisonment in the district court. Others were sentenced to closed youth care.

After the new information came to light, one of the teenagers was re-arrested. The Court of Appeal hearing is scheduled to begin at the end of January.

All five, four brothers and a girl, were sentenced in the district court against their denial. According to the prosecutor and the district court, the motive for the murder was revenge for an alleged rape that the victim, according to the girl, subjected her to.

